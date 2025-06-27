Manchester United announce that experienced goalkeeper Tom Heaton has signed a new contract at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old's previous deal with the 20-time English champions had been due to expire at the end of June, and it had been expected that he would leave on a free transfer and likely retire from professional football.

However, the uncertainty in the goalkeeping department at Old Trafford has led to the Red Devils making the decision to hand him a new deal until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

"I am extremely proud to continue to represent Manchester United. As a group, we are all really excited for the season ahead. I am ready to support the team in every capacity as we prepare to get back to challenging for the biggest honours," Heaton told the club's official website.

Meanwhile, director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Tom’s leadership and experience are really important for the group so we’re pleased that he will be part of the squad again next season.

“Tom’s mentality and excellent preparation to ensure that he is always ready to perform when called upon makes him the perfect complement to our goalkeeping group.”

Heaton will again be Man United's number three goalkeeper in 2025-26

Heaton spent the latter stages of his youth career at Man United before turning professional with the Red Devils, but he did not make a single appearance during his first spell at the club.

Six loan spells ultimately led to Heaton joining Cardiff City in 2010, and he then went on to play for Bristol City, Burnley and Aston Villa before returning to Old Trafford.

Heaton has only featured three times over the last four campaigns, with his last appearance for the club coming during the 2022-23 season.

However, the Englishman is viewed as an incredibly important part of the leadership group at Man United, and the decision to hand him a new deal has been made due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

Man United are expected to sign a new goalkeeper this summer

The futures of Onana and Bayindir continue to be called into question, with the two goalkeepers struggling to impress since arriving from Inter Milan and Fenerbahce respectively in the summer of 2023.

Bayindir has only made 11 appearances for the Red Devils since his arrival, and it is understood that the Turkey international is looking to move on in order to become a number one elsewhere.

As for Onana, it has been tough for the Cameroon international over the last two seasons, having made a string of high-profile errors during his time at Man United.

Onana is being heavily linked with a move away from the club, with the Red Devils thought to have identified Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, Porto's Diogo Costa, Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin and Lille's Lucas Chevalier as potential replacements.

There is a chance that both Bayindir and Onana could be on the move, so it is not surprising that Man United have decided to keep hold of Heaton, who could well be given minutes during pre-season.