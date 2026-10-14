Man United transfer news: After PSG, new heavyweight suitor for Leny Yoro

Leny Yoro is Paris Saint-Germain’s new attractive target for their central defence. However, the Frenchman is being tracked elsewhere, and not only in the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk, the former Lille player, who arrived at Manchester United in 2024 for £53m (€62m), is not only attracting interest from the Paris club.

Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta, and AC Milan, managed by Ruben Amorim, also want to revive the career of the newly capped France international (one cap), as Yoro has not established himself in the long term at Manchester United.

A charmed Luis Enrique is considering making him Marquinhos’s long-term successor, while Ukrainian Illya Zabarnyi (24) would probably be sent out if the Frenchman arrives.

PSG are not alone in the race for Leny Yoro

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Also according to TEAMtalk, another major club are keen on Yoro: Bayern Munich. The German side, who could only draw 3-3 with Norwegian club Viking on Tuesday evening in the Champions League, are considering their central defence, as South Korean Kim Min-jae (29) could leave in 2027.

Bayern, who are also tracking a highly sought-after 19-year-old defender, Luka Vuskovic (Brighton), are a tough rival for PSG, because the Bavarian giants are very stable on the pitch as well as financially solid.

Managed by Belgian Vincent Kompany, the German club are among the favourites to win the Champions League, which could help to attract Yoro.

Manchester United have not given up on Yoro despite PSG and Bayern

© Iconsport / PA images

TEAMtalk claims that Manchester United have not ‘given up’ on seeing the Frenchman establish himself as a major player at the club, which also means that a sale will not be automatic.

It could be even less so after Lisandro Martinez’s outspoken attack on the Manchester United hierarchy. On Tuesday evening, the Argentine said he expected ‘more from the transfer window’, aggressively criticising the club’s management, which could leave him sidelined at the club. That would leave an even clearer place in defence for the former Lille player.

After a taste of life with the France national team very recently, Yoro should prioritise a setting with as much playing time as possible, so that Zinedine Zidane keeps selecting him.

At Manchester United, a gap could open, whereas it is less obvious at Bayern, with Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah, or at PSG, where the club never promise playing time to their signings, as the Rayan Cherki case showed in 2024.