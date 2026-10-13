Man Utd transfer news: PSG emerge as ‘shock’ suitors for player wanted by Ruben Amorim

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly emerged as a surprise contender to sign Manchester United defender Leny Yoro.

The 20-year-old began his career with Lille before joining Man United for an initial €62m (£52.2m) in July 2024, arriving at Old Trafford as one of the brightest young defenders in world football.

Yoro has notched up 71 first-team appearances for the Red Devils in all tournaments, but he is yet to fully reach the levels expected in England and is not currently a first-team regular under Michael Carrick.

He was handed his first Premier League start since April as a right-back in Man United’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham last weekend, with both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez preferred at centre-back so far this term.

Despite a lack of minutes at club level, Yoro did earn his first senior international call-up to Zinedine Zidane’s France squad last month and produce a “convincing” performance on his debut in a 4-1 win over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

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PSG enter race for Man United defender Yoro

Many Man United supporters hope to see Yoro gain more regular minutes, but speculation over his long-term future at Old Trafford has surfaced in recent weeks.

Former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim has reportedly added Yoro to his list of transfer targets at AC Milan, while Premier League champions Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the defender.

Now, TEAMtalk claims that back-to-back Champions League winners PSG are keeping tabs on Yoro’s situation and have emerged as shock suitors for his signature in 2027.

The report adds that Luis Enrique’s side hold the 6ft 3in starlet in high regard and appreciate both his defensive qualities and his ability to play at both centre-back and right-back.

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Man Utd have long-term vision for Yoro, but lack of game time is concerning

Man United signed Yoro as a major long-term investment, and considering his age, they still believe that there is considerable scope for him to fulfil his potential.

Yoro is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2029 and the Red Devils would presumably not entertain any offers below the £52m fee they signed him for three summers ago.

While Yoro is seemingly content at Man United for now, a continued lack of minutes in Carrick's side will almost certainly force him to re-evaluate his future sooner rather than later.

Minutes would not be guaranteed at PSG, though, as Enrique has Achraf Hakimi as his undisputed first-choice right-back with Marquinhos, William Pacho, Ilya Zabarnyi, Lucas Beraldo and Lucas Hernandez all battling for starts at centre-back.