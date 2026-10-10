Chelsea transfer news: Blues, Barcelona 'monitoring' Bayern Munich-linked defender

Chelsea have reportedly started to give consideration to a future move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Luka Vuskovic.

The Blues are preparing to face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, Xabi Alonso aware that his side must improve after an indifferent start to 2026-27.

However, the Spaniard is already looking towards the winter transfer window, with a new central midfielder known to be on his radar.

At the same time, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Chelsea add another central defender to their ranks in one of the next two transfer windows.

Despite the likes of Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, Wesley Fofana, Josh Acheampong and Jorrel Hato being in their squad, Chelsea have gone 21 games without a Premier League clean sheet.

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Chelsea, Barcelona to join Vuskovic race?

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Barcelona are contemplating whether to join the race for Vuskovic.

That is despite the 19-year-old only recently making the big-money move from Tottenham Hotspur to the Amex Stadium.

Bayern Munich are perceived to be the current favourites for the Croatia international's signature, a consequence of the impact that he made while on loan at Hamburger SV last season.

While Vuskovic is said to be open-minded to a transfer to the Allianz Arena, a bid would not be made until the summer at the earliest.

At this point in time, Brighton's stance remains unclear, and it could be dependent on whether they can sustain a charge for Champions League football.

Vuskovic has started all five of their Premier League fixtures in 2026-27, while he holds a contract until 2031.

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Could Brighton fend off Vuskovic interest?

Although Brighton's business model centres around signing young players with the aim of selling them for a profit, Vuskovic has the potential to be a difference-maker at the club.

If he can help the Seagulls into the Champions League and Fabian Hurzeler remains in charge for another season, Vuskovic may want to stay put.

Furthermore, the youngster may not be viewed as an immediate first choice at any of his alleged admirers, placing further doubt over whether he would jump at any opportunity to join yet another new club at this stage of his career.