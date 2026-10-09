Saturday's Premier League predictions including Man United vs. Tottenham, Arsenal vs. Leeds

Today's Premier League predictions include a mouth-watering Old Trafford meeting between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, in addition to Arsenal's lunchtime kickoff against Leeds United.

Arsenal vs. Leeds Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Why Can't Leeds Cause An Upset?"

Separated by just three points and three positions in the early-season Premier League standings, Arsenal and Leeds United reconvene at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime following the international break.

The reigning champions entered the hiatus shell-shocked owing to a 3-0 reverse to Brighton & Hove Albion, while the Whites still have zero losses on their top-flight record after five matches.

We say: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United

Arsenal's defensive might was non-existent at the Amex, but the Gunners now tackle a Leeds side who have not even netted half of Brighton's league-leading 16 goals this season.

The first game back after the international break brings with it many uncertainties, but even with a host of fitness concerns, Arsenal's squad depth should come to the fore at home as the Gunners return to triumphant ways.

> Arsenal vs. Leeds preview

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Chelsea Have Been Bullied"

Sitting 10th in the Premier League table, Chelsea welcome winless Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge for Saturday’s gameweek six encounter as they look to end a three-match top-flight run without success.

Xabi Alonso’s side needed the international break after their goal-laden start gave way to a series of defensive nightmares, but the Spanish manager will hope the pause can spark a much-needed upturn against the Cherries.

We say: Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

Chelsea’s attacking prowess should generate numerous openings, but their error-prone defence has shown little indication that it can be relied upon.

Bournemouth have drawn in their last two visits to Stamford Bridge and could once again frustrate the Blues in an entertaining draw.

> Chelsea vs. Bournemouth preview

Aston Villa vs. Brentford Premier League Match Preview ??| "Aston Villa At Home - A Banker?"

Two teams at opposite ends of the Premier League table square off at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon as Aston Villa play host to Brentford.

Unai Emery’s men will be seeking revenge over the Bees after suffering a narrow 1-0 home defeat in their previous encounter with Keith Andrews’s side in February.

We say: Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford

Goals at both ends of the pitch could be on the cards this weekend, given that seven of Brentford’s last nine league matches have seen both teams find the back of the net, while Villa have only kept one clean sheet in seven games this season.

While the Bees have routinely found a way to edge tight contests with Villa over the last 12 months, we are backing the hosts to follow up their morale-boosting victory over Tottenham last time out by claiming at least a hard-earned point on home soil.

> Aston Villa vs. Brentford preview

Ipswich vs. Fulham Premier League Match Preview ?⚪| "Chaotic Ipswich, Favourable Fulham"

Alvaro Arbeloa will be looking to claim his first Premier League win at the sixth time of asking when he takes his Fulham side to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

These two teams meet for the first time since January 2025 when Raul Jimenez scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 2-2 top-flight draw at Craven Cottage.

We say: Ipswich Town 2-2 Fulham

Ipswich and Fulham have routinely showcased plenty of attacking intent while remaining defensively vulnerable in the opening weeks of the campaign, conceding a combined 19 goals already after five matches.

Their last two top-flight battles ended all square, and given that there is currently little separate these two teams, we can see the spoils being shared once again in a high-scoring draw in Suffolk.

> Ipswich vs. Fulham preview

Sunderland vs. Brighton Premier League Match Preview ?‍⬛? | "Ridiculous, Phenomenal Brighton"

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to build on their strong start to the new Premier League season when they travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls picked up all three points in their most recent away match against the Black Cats in March, with a second-half strike from Yankuba Minteh sealing a slender 1-0 victory.

We say: Sunderland 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have been finding the net for fun this term, and they will fancy their chances in front of goal against a Sunderland defence that shipped five goals against Man City last time out and has managed just one clean sheet in their last seven Premier League outings.

Although the Black Cats possess the tactical credentials to frustrate Hurzeler’s side, we are backing the free-scoring Seagulls to outscore their opponents and pick up maximum points once again.

> Sunderland vs. Brighton preview

Man United vs. Tottenham Premier League Match Preview ?⚪ | "Spurs Have More Faults"

Premier League basement club Tottenham Hotspur will endeavour to end their winless streak when they travel to Old Trafford to face another bottom-half club in Manchester United on Saturday evening.

These two teams butt heads eight months on from the Red Devils securing a 2-0 home win over Spurs, courtesy of goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes.

We say: Manchester United 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Man United will be desperate to strike first to exploit a devastating trend that has seen Tottenham fail to win any of their last 48 matches across all competitions when conceding the opening goal, with 37 of those games coming in the Premier League (D8 L29).

Both sides have looked compromised by defensive vulnerabilities and now have mounting injury concerns to deal with, but the Red Devils should ultimately possess the necessary firepower to outscore their visitors and return to winning ways on home soil, leaving De Zerbi’s men rock bottom.

> Man United vs. Tottenham preview