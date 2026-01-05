Next Man Utd manager: Gary Neville calls for 'experiments to stop' as Red Devils legend outlines ideal manager profile for Amorim replacement

By Ben Sully | 05 Jan 2026 19:45 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 19:56

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged the club to stop their managerial experiments as they search for Ruben Amorim's replacement.

The Red Devils are currently without a permanent head coach after the club announced on Monday morning that Amorim had been relieved of his duties.

Amorim left the club with the lowest Premier League win percentage of any Man United manager, but rather than results on the pitch, it seemed that a breakdown in the relationship with the club's hierarchy proved decisive in his dismissal.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss was often lambasted for his refusal to move away from his preferred back-three system, regardless of the game situation.

© Imago

Neville outlines ideal profile for Amorim replacement

Neville, who made 600 appearances for Man United, feels that the club's willingness to move from one managerial philosphy for another has contributed to their struggles since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Neville said: "Louis van Gaal had his own philosophy. Jose Mourinho plays a certain style of football. So does David Moyes. Erik ten Hag, again, a very different style of football - different to what Man Utd ordinarily would play."

"Amorim, a very different style of football than Man Utd would ordinarily expect. The experiments have got to stop.

"There is a very good video online [where United legend] Bobby Charlton talks about what Man Utd is as a football club. Adventurous, exciting football, playing young players, entertaining the crowd. Man Utd must take risks and be courageous in playing attacking football.

"Man Utd have got to appoint a manager that fits the DNA of their club. Ajax will never change for anybody, Barcelona will never change for anybody. I don't believe Man Utd should change for anybody.

"You can't say these managers are not good coaches, but they've all come in with different ideas, different styles of play, different philosophies, and none of them really fit the Man Utd way.

"The club have to find a manager now who's got experience, who's willing to play fast, entertaining, attacking, aggressive football."

© Imago / Mark Pain

Who is in the running to become next Man United manager?

The current thinking is that Man United will appoint a caretaker boss and then look to appoint a new permanent head coach at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner appears to be one of the frontrunners to replace Amorim, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Enzo Maresca is searching for his next challenge after recently leaving his role as Chelsea head coach.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate is another name that has been mentioned, while Darren Fletcher has the chance to stake his case after being placed in interim charge ahead of Wednesday's away meeting with Burnley.