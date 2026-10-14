How has Man United's dressing room reacted to Lisandro Martinez outburst?

Several senior Manchester United players reportedly agree with the comments made by Lisandro Martinez following Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

In a bombshell interview after the contest, Martinez took aim at the club's board, including technical director Jason Wilcox, with the Argentina international criticising the summer transfer activity.

Martinez said that he does not believe the squad is strong enough to challenge on all fronts this season, with Champions League football back at the club in 2026-27.

Man United are now considering how to respond to the Argentina international's comments, with a substantial fine expected to be heading the centre-back's way.

According to Sky Sports News, at least one Man United player challenged Martinez over his comments as the players boarded the plane back to Manchester after the match.

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Senior Man United players 'agree' with Martinez comments

Martinez's words appeared to question the quality of the current squad.

However, according to talkSPORT, several senior Man United players share Martinez's frustrations with the club's hierarchy over a perceived poor summer transfer window.

Man United signed three midfielders over the summer, bringing in Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba and Youri Tielemans - all three started against Atletico.

However, other areas in the squad in need of attention were ignored.

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Man United have left themselves short this season

Man United are currently desperately short at left-back due to the injuries for Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui, with Ayden Heaven starting in that area against Atletico.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko's ongoing shin issue has left the team short at centre-forward.

Man United had initially also been looking at signing a new wide forward this summer but ultimately decided against boosting their squad in that area after Marcus Rashford stayed.

The 20-time English champions have made their worst-ever start to a season, having lost four of their opening nine matches of a campaign for the first time.

Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to Leeds United in the Premier League.