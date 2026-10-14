Abelardo Fernandez identifies Barcelona weakness before Paris Saint-Germain test

Barcelona have won all 10 of their matches and scored 43 goals under Hansi Flick this season, but former defender Abelardo Fernandez believes one weakness could still prevent the Catalan giants from winning the Champions League.

Few teams in Europe have started 2026-27 as convincingly as Barcelona.

Flick's side have won every game across La Liga and the Champions League, scoring more than four goals per match on average and extending their perfect run with a 4-1 victory away to Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

Yet the scoreline in Istanbul did not entirely convince Abelardo, who made more than 250 appearances for Barcelona between 1994 and 2002.

The former Spain international believes the Catalans still lack an elite centre-back capable of handling the individual battles that become increasingly important against Europe's strongest attacks.

"I think that to aspire to win the Champions League, Barcelona need a top-level centre-back," Abelardo told Onda Cero.

"I believe that... I hope I'm wrong."

His warning comes at a particularly relevant moment, with Barcelona preparing to visit Paris Saint-Germain in their next Champions League fixture on October 20.

Why Barcelona's perfect start has not removed defensive doubts

Barcelona's attacking numbers make it difficult to identify obvious flaws.

Their 43 goals across their opening 10 matches underline how effectively Flick's intense pressing and aggressive positioning continue to overwhelm opponents.

However, that same approach can leave large spaces behind Barcelona's defensive line when an opponent escapes the initial pressure.

Galatasaray offered a reminder of the risk.

The Turkish side took the lead against Barca and briefly thought that they had doubled their advantage before a second goal was ruled out for offside.

Flick's team ultimately recovered emphatically, but Abelardo believes that Champions League knockout football will eventually expose defenders to situations that cannot always be solved collectively.

"At the end of the day, you are going to have to win defensive duels against Kvaratskhelia, Harry Kane..." he added.

"I think Barca, defensively, still lack top-level players to aspire to win the Champions League.

"They can win it, but I think they are still missing something."

That distinction is important.

Abelardo is not arguing that Barcelona are incapable of becoming European champions, nor is he dismissing the development of Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Jules Kounde or Eric Garcia.

His concern is whether Flick possesses enough individual defensive quality when his system leaves a centre-back isolated against one of Europe's most dangerous forwards.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

PSG clash will offer immediate test of Abelardo warning

Barcelona will not have to wait long to find out.

Their next Champions League assignment takes them to the Parc des Princes, where Luis Enrique's PSG will offer exactly the type of transition threat Abelardo fears.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was specifically cited by the former Barcelona defender when discussing the duels Flick's back line may have to win against elite European opposition.

The Paris encounter therefore provides a useful test of whether Barcelona's extraordinary attacking form can compensate when the quality of the opposition increases.

Defensive recruitment has already been an issue at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have not truly replaced Inigo Martinez since his departure for Al-Nassr at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, instead relying heavily on younger defenders and the versatility of Kounde and Garcia.

The club have subsequently continued to assess centre-back options in the transfer market.

Gerard Martin's growing importance has given Flick another internal option, but Barcelona have also looked at higher-profile solutions.

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol was among the profiles Barcelona identified as an ideal long-term option due to his ability to operate both centrally and at left-back, although the Croatia international had no desire to leave the Etihad Stadium.

For now, Flick has little reason to alter a formula that has produced 10 victories from 10 matches.

Barcelona's pressing, movement and attacking depth have so far been strong enough to overwhelm virtually everything in front of them.

The question Abelardo raises is what happens when that pressure no longer prevents the opponent from reaching Barcelona's defensive line.

Against PSG, one of the few teams capable of answering Barcelona's attacking aggression with elite pace and individual quality of their own, that question may finally become much harder to avoid.