Martinez's Man Utd bombshell: Five summer signings Wilcox should have brought to Old Trafford

Manchester United had high hopes heading into the 2026-27 season after a superb second half to the 2025-26 campaign following the appointment of Michael Carrick.

Carrick led the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in the Premier League, earning him the permanent position, but Manchester United have failed to reach those same heights at the beginning of the new campaign.

Man Utd have won just two of their nine matches across all competitions, with their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid earlier this week marking their fifth consecutive match without victory, featuring three defeats and two draws.

Following the Champions League loss, Lisandro Martinez delivered a bombshell interview, voicing his frustrations with the club's hierarchy over a lack of summer investment in the squad.

"We expect more from the top, from upstairs, to bring in more players to compete," Martinez said, before directing further criticism at Jason Wilcox by adding "I expect more from our technical director.

Man Utd made just four senior summer signings, bringing in Karl Darlow (free), Youri Tielemans (£35m), Andrey Santos (£50m) and Carlos Baleba (£70m), leaving many fans, and evidently Martinez, questioning whether the club had done enough to address the squad's weaknesses.

Fans have also made their concerns clear about the signings themselves, with many feeling as though there were better options available that Man Utd should have signed during the summer.

As Martinez's comments have now brought these feelings into sharper focus, Sports Mole takes a look back at five players Man Utd should have signed during the summer transfer window.

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Arguably the biggest problem area left completely untouched during the 2026 summer transfer window was at left-back, with Luke Shaw the only senior option at the club.

After playing all 38 Premier League matches for Man Utd last season, Shaw's injury issues have returned this term, leading to the Red Devils having to play 20-year-old central defender Ayden Heaven at left-back against Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with numerous left-backs during the summer before ultimately deciding not to sign another option, which has left them extremely short this season.

The most heavily linked with a move to Man Utd was Newcastle United and England left-back Hall, who has consistently impressed since signing for the Magpies in 2023-24.

Hall was reportedly available for around £70m at points during the summer transfer window, and although a steep price for a full-back, Man Utd should have paid the price to ensure they had quality options in every position.

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Alternatively to Hall, Manchester United were also linked strongly with a late move for Barcelona's Balde during the closing days of the transfer window.

Balde would have offered a different profile to Hall, with the Spaniard a more attacking option boasting blistering pace and technical quality in the final third, while his established relationship with Marcus Rashford could also have been beneficial.

It was reported throughout the window that Barcelona were open to considering selling the defender, but Manchester United were supposedly put off by the financial demands.

Ultimately, the decision to not bring in either of these left-back options has left Manchester United without a natural, senior left-back in the ongoing absence of Shaw.

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Manchester United may have brought in three central midfielders in the summer transfer window, but it can be argued that none of the three were initially high on the priority list.

Man Utd had previously been linked with Baleba, and the former Brighton & Hove Albion man does bring the energy and quality needed in the middle of the park.

However, Tielemans and Santos' signings appeared from nowhere during the summer, and both arguably fail to bring the qualities that many believed Manchester United were lacking in the middle of the park.

Man Utd needed a defensive-minded partner for Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, and reported target Tchouameni would have been the perfect option to achieve exactly that.

Real Madrid were reportedly considering selling the midfielder early in the summer transfer window, and Manchester United could have signatured his signature had they made a decisive move for the France international.

Tchouameni, alongside two or even all three of Man Utd's eventual midfield signings, would have provided the pedigree and quality to help the Red Devils control the middle of the park - something they have severely struggled with at the start of this term.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP, Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Injury issues at the start of the 2026-27 season have also exposed Man Utd's lack of striking options, with Benjamin Sesko's injury leaving Joshua Zirkzee as the only natural and available option.

Although the likes of Rashford, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are capable of leading the line, all three are at their best when operating slightly deeper or in wide positions.

Zirkzee, on the other hand, is a more natural striker but has failed to show his qualities since signing for Manchester United, and was even linked with a late move to Everton before the deal fell through.

Man Utd should have identified this area of weakness and brought in another experienced and capable option, and Crystal Palace's Mateta would have been the perfect man for the job.

Mateta has scored at least 12 league goals in each of the last three seasons for the Eagles, making him a superb option to rotate with, and start ahead of, Sesko when needed.

The striker was supposedly looking for a move away from Selhurst Park in the summer, with Crystal Palace reportedly asking for just £25m for the France international's signature.

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Finally, Manchester United have been lacking quality depth in central defence for several seasons.

Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire have often been the preferred partnership for several seasons, multiple of which have ended in disappointment, while Matthijs de Ligt has been ruled out for an extended period of time due to injury.

Heaven and Leny Yoro are also options to start, but both are young defenders that need time and experience before they should be shouldering the responsibility of being first choice at Old Trafford.

Therefore, Manchester United should have spent the money needed to bring in one of the best central defenders in Europe, with Schlotterbeck the pick of the bunch.

Schlotterbeck was linked with a move to numerous elite clubs during the summer, including Manchester United, and while Borussia Dortmund would have demanded a considerable fee, it may have been worth paying.

Manchester United have conceded in eight of their nine matches this term, with several defensive errors, and someone like Schlotterbeck could have provided the quality and experience needed to help settle their defence.