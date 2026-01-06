Antoine Semenyo medical date 'revealed' as Man City move edges closer

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Jan 2026 18:22

Manchester City are reportedly edging closer to signing AFC Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, who may have played his last game for the club.

The 25-year-old versatile attacker has been in cracking form this season, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in 19 Premier League games.

The Ghana international started in Bournemouth's 3-2 loss against Arsenal, which could be his last game for the club as he is reportedly set to join Man City.

The Citizens, who could only secure a point against Chelsea in the 1-1 draw at home, have been regarded as frontrunners to sign Semenyo for the past few weeks.

Semenyo has been linked with several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Manchester United, but Pep Guardiola's side moved quickly to reach an agreement.

Medical date revealed for Antoine Semenyo?

© Imago / Sportimage

Guardiola has previously refused to comment on whether City are close to signing Semenyo, who has a £65m release clause in his contract, and the Cherries are powerless to stop him from leaving.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Semenyo will undergo his Man City medical on Thursday, 8 January, and an agreement in principle is already in place.

Man City will face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League next on Wednesday night, and Semenyo will not be registered by that time.

Bournemouth are winless in their last 11 games in the Premier League, but Cherries boss Andoni Iraola could be without his star player for the home game against Tottenham.

Who could leave Man City if Semenyo arrives?

Guardiola already has a wealth of attacking options in the form of Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Rayan Cherki, Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Omar Marmoush and Phil Foden, and Semenyo will add more depth to the side.

However, one or two players could be allowed to move on to make room for new additions, and at this stage, Bobb looks likely to leave, amid reported serious interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Omar Marmoush, who is currently on AFCON with Egypt, could also face an uncertain future, with Tottenham reportedly eyeing a move to land him.