Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for gameweek 10 of the 2025-26 season, including Erling Haaland, Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Running it back to the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Arsenal and Manchester City lead the way in the Premier League standings after 10 gameweeks, although Mikel Arteta boasts a significant advantage over former master Pep Guardiola.

The Gunners eased past Burnley 2-0 to maintain their six-point lead over the Citizens, who at least managed to bump Bournemouth down from the silver medal slot with a 3-1 home victory.

Wounded winners Liverpool have all of a sudden surged back into the top three thanks to their morale-boosting 2-0 success over Aston Villa, while Sunderland remain in the Champions League positions after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Everton.

Fallen Big Six titans Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United cannot be separated in the 17-point gang - the former were deservedly beaten 1-0 by their London rivals, while the Red Devils rescued a 2-2 draw away to Nottingham Forest.

Also occupying top-half spots are Crystal Palace - comfortable 2-0 winners over Brentford - and Brighton & Hove Albion, who strode to a 3-0 success over Leeds United on home soil.

Fulham trounced Wolverhampton Wanderers by the same scoreline before Vitor Pereira's dismissal, but another ex-Wolves boss - Nuno Espirito Santo - finally oversaw his first West Ham United triumph in a 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

The only Spurs player to come out of the derby loss to Chelsea with any credit, Guglielmo Vicario was the sole reason his side were not completely humiliated by the Blues, making an excellent eight saves and also registering three successful run-outs from three attempts.

Shoe-horned into a defensive role - which he is no stranger to playing in real life for Crystal Palace - Jefferson Lerma's headed assist for Jean-Philippe Mateta's opener against Brentford preceded an increasingly devastating long throw, which triggered an own goal by Nathan Collins.

When he is not scoring from corners, he is assisting from corners.

Arsenal rock Gabriel Magalhaes and striker Viktor Gyokeres combined for what was almost a carbon copy of their goal against Atletico Madrid at Turf Moor, where the Brazilian also won all six of his duels - four in the air and two on the ground.

Centre-back: Nico O'Reilly (Man City)



The chance had seemingly gone for Man City's Nico O'Reilly against Bournemouth when the defender took a split second before deciding to shoot, but he executed his low strike to perfection at the Etihad, where he also completed two successful dribbles and registered a 100% success rate from three aerial duels.

Right midfield: Harry Wilson (Fulham)

Mohamed Salah's landmark goal against Villa is an honourable mention, but the current Reds winger loses out to a former Reds winger, as Harry Wilson produced a sumptuous low finish against Wolves and was a livewire all afternoon, firing five shots in total and also creating two chances.

Central midfield: Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)



There may have been an element of fortune to Granit Xhaka's first deflected goal for Sunderland, but there was nothing fortuitous about the five chances the Switzerland international created against Everton, or the game-high 18 passes he played into the final third during Monday's draw.

Central midfield: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

The man who inherited the Xhaka role at Arsenal, Declan Rice did it all at Burnley.

A wonderful cross for Gyokeres's goal, a wonderful header for the leaders' second, five tackles three interceptions and four clearances - Gooners' half-price chants are not totally unrealistic whatsoever.

Central midfield: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Debate raged over who was superior out of Rice and Chelsea's Moises Caicedo after both lynchpins shone on Saturday, when the latter's relentless pressing led to the Blues' winning goal against Spurs, as he robbed a dilly-dallying Micky van de Ven close to his own goal.

The Ecuadorian also completed 88% of his passes in the Tottenham half and registered two tackles, five interceptions and seven recoveries in the London derby, enhancing his credentials as one of the finest midfielders in the land.

Left midfield: Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Operating on the opposite side to the other Fulham representative in our XI, Ryan Sessegnon came up with a venomous low strike in the beating of Wolves - which flew under Sam Johnstone's body and into the net - before also delivering the ball across that Yerson Mosquera turned into his own net.

Rayan Cherki had already exhibited his attacking prowess before being laid low by injury, and Man City's summer signing was back up to his usual tricks on Saturday, providing two slick assists for the man below.



Fans and pundits alike may have already run out of superlatives to describe Erling Haaland three years ago, and the Scandinavian sensation is now edging ever closer to that coveted Premier League century after another two-goal showing against Bournemouth.

Showcasing exemplary composure when one-on-one with Djordje Petrovic on both occasions, Haaland is now just the third player to score two or more goals in four straight Premier League home games, following in the footsteps of former Liverpool strikers Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez.

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (3-5-2): Vicario; Lerma, Gabriel, O’Reilly; Wilson, Xhaka, Caicedo, Rice, Sessegnon; Cherki; Haaland