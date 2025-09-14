Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week, including Erling Haaland, Martin Zubimendi and Moises Caicedo.

Making Premier League history in the process, Liverpool somehow prolonged their perfect start to the 2025-26 season on Sunday afternoon, as the champions earned a smash-and-grab 1-0 win over newly-promoted Burnley.

A collective groan could be heard among Arsenal fans when that Mohamed Salah penalty went in, but Gooners were in high spirits the day before, as Mikel Arteta's men gave Ange Postecoglou a harsh welcome back with a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur eased to success by the same scoreline away to a pitiful West Ham United, as did Manchester City in a comprehensive derby triumph over Manchester United.

Chelsea were undone by a late long throw in a 2-2 draw with West London rivals Chelsea, though, allowing Bournemouth to leapfrog the Blues in the table with a 2-1 success over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton and Sunderland also sit just outside the Champions League places, although the Toffees' 0-0 draw with Aston Villa was two points dropped rather than one gained, but the opposite was true for the Black Cats in their goalless stalemate with Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United's new hero Nick Woltemade was the difference maker in a 1-0 beating of pointless Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Fulham were indebted to a freak own goal in a last-gasp 1-0 victory vs. Leeds United.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for gameweek four of the 2025-26 campaign.

Goalkeeper - Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

Among the many acquisitions that Sunderland have made this year, new number one Robin Roefs may go down as one of the best, as the Black Cats' shot-stopper was the hero of the hour against Crystal Palace with six saves and 1.59 goals prevented.

Also shining in Regis Le Bris's defence, Omar Alderete - who functions as our right-back owing to a number of strong central displays this weekend - made a potentially goal-saving block to deny Yeremy Pino while also registering four clearances, three interceptions and two tackles in the defensive effort.

Speaking of goal-saving interventions, had Fabian Schar not got a toe to Hwang Hee-chan's cross against Wolves, Tolu Arokodare would have almost certainly had a tap-in. The Swiss centre-back made just the 10 clearances at St James' Park too.

Cristian Romero could feel very hard done by to have his header ruled out against West Ham, but the Argentine was not to be denied his direct contribution, pinging a beautiful ball forward for Lucas Bergvall to nod home as he registered a 92% pass accuracy.

Like Alderete, Tyrone Mings is shifted out wide to accommodate his centre-back brethren, but with nine clearances, four blocks and seven aerial duels won in his side's hard-fought draw with Palace, the Aston Villa leader had to be shoe-horned into the team.

Central midfield - Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)



"WHAT A STRIKE!" Moises Caicedo with a sensational hit! ? pic.twitter.com/4s79gA7qoe

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2025

Slowly but surely justifying his mammoth price tag, Moises Caicedo's venomous effort against Brentford was just one of a few highlights for the effervescent Ecuadorian, who also completed a staggering 97% of his passes and came up with four tackles and four interceptions.

Defensive midfield - Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal)



Zubimendi THUMPS Arsenal into the lead ? What a way to score your first goal for the Gunners ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/vQCkTYT9bl

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 13, 2025

As fine as Caicedo's strike was at the Gtech Community Stadium, it had nothing on Martin Zubimendi's astounding volley against Forest - even if it took the slightest of deflections - before the Spaniard scored a rare header to complete his first career brace.

Central midfield - Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)

The goals continue coming thick and fast from our midfield maestros, as Bergvall emulated Zubimendi with his own looping header against West Ham before teeing up Micky van de Ven, thus becoming the second-youngest Tottenham player to score an assist in a Premier League game after an 18-year-old Nick Barmby.

Right wing - Jeremy Doku (Man City)

After the days of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, City boss Pep Guardiola ought to be challenging his wingers to translate their mazy dribbling into more goals and assists.

In the Manchester derby, Jeremy Doku made great strides in that respect, setting up Phil Foden's header after some wonderful footwork before harnessing his strength and playing a perfectly weighted ball through to the man below.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️



The Manchester derby BELONGS to Erling Haaland! ? pic.twitter.com/CRcwJ8th1u

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 14, 2025

Another day, another landmark for Man City's Scandinavian sensation, as Erling Haaland made it 50 goals in 50 Premier League home games during the derby drubbing, delicately lifting the ball over Altay Bayindir before a composed finish into the bottom corner.

The Norwegian could have easily had a hat-trick and an assist to boot, had another effort not agonisingly trickled onto the post prior to Tijjani Reijnders chipping wide.

Left wing - Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Level with Haaland and Joao Pedro on a league-leading five goal contributions already this season, Bournemouth wing wizard Antoine Semenyo was the catalyst behind the Cherries' momentous success against Brighton, showcasing nifty feet to lay off Alex Scott before crashing home the decisive penalty as the South Coast side recorded their best-ever start to a Premier League season.

SPORTS MOLE'S PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (4-3-3): Roefs; Alderete, Schar, Romero, Mings; Caicedo, Zubimendi, Bergvall; Doku, Haaland, Semenyo