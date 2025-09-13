Fabio Carvalho scores a 93rd-minute leveller as Brentford hold Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in the West London derby on Saturday night.

Fabio Carvalho scored a 93rd-minute leveller as Brentford held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in the West London derby on Saturday night.

Chelsea were heading to the top of the Premier League table when Moises Caicedo struck a late thunderbolt, with Enzo Maresca's turning the game around to lead after Kevin Schade's opener.

Cole Palmer came off the bench to make it 1-1 before Caicedo looked to have won it for the visitors, but Brentford were not to be denied, as Carvalho secured a late point for Keith Andrews' side.

Chelsea sit fifth in the division, boasting eight points from their opening four games of the campaign, while Brentford are 12th, with the Bees picking up four points from their first four matches.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Chelsea were heading to the top of the table when Caicedo made it 2-1 in the 85th minute, and the Blues really should have held on for all three points in the West London derby, but Carvalho had other ideas.

Brentford were the team pushing in the final stages, and their threat from long throws was clear; the leveller came from that avenue, with the visitors struggling to deal with the pressure.

Chelsea have scored nine Premier League goals this season - the joint-most in the division alongside Arsenal, but it remains to be seen whether their defensive unit is strong enough to sustain a title challenge.

Maresca's side do still look short when it comes to title challengers, but if Palmer is at his best, then Chelsea have a player capable of leading to them to plenty of victories this season.

Two wins and two draws from four matches represents a solid start to the campaign for Chelsea, but they now have a huge test in the Champions League against the mighty Bayern Munich.

BRENTFORD VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Kevin Schade goal vs. Chelsea (35th min, Brentford 1-0 Chelsea)



The ball from Jordan Henderson, the finish from Kevin Schade! The Gtech Community Stadium ERUPTS! ? pic.twitter.com/cLdI2br187

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2025

Brentford make the breakthrough in the 35th minute of the contest, as Schade collects a super pass from Jordan Henderson before firing into the back of the net - that is an excellent goal from the home side here.

Cole Palmer goal vs. Brentford (61st min, Brentford 1-1 Chelsea)



Cole Palmer is back amongst the goals after less than FIVE minutes on the pitch ? pic.twitter.com/c2342dmVQ8

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2025

Chelsea level the scores in the 61st minute of the clash, as Palmer comes off the bench to register; Joao Pedro heads down inside the penalty box, and Palmer is on hand to fire into the bottom corner.

Moises Caicedo goal vs. Brentford (61st min, Brentford 1-2 Chelsea)



"WHAT A STRIKE!" Moises Caicedo with a sensational hit! ? pic.twitter.com/4s79gA7qoe

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2025

Chelsea take the lead in the 85th minute of the contest, and it is a super strike from Caicedo, with the midfielder arrowing one into the back of the net from outside the penalty box.

Fabio Carvalho goal vs. Chelsea (93rd min, Brentford 2-2 Chelsea)



Fabio Carvalho steals a point for Brentford deep into stoppage-time! ? pic.twitter.com/OgqsOFWntb

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2025

Incredible scenes! Brentford level the scores in the final stages, as Carvalho converts into the back of the net from close range after Chelsea failed to deal with a long throw into the away side's penalty box!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MOISES CAICEDO

Caicedo's stunner late on looked to be the winner, but it just was not to be for the midfielder.

It was another standout display from the 23-year-old, though, as he won four tackles and finished with a pass success rate of 97%, incredibly completing 60 of his 62 passes over the course of the 90 minutes.

Caicedo is undoubtedly one of the leading central midfielders in world football.

BRENTFORD VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 33%-67% Chelsea

Shots: Brentford 7-16 Chelsea

Shots on target: Brentford 4-6 Chelsea

Corners: Brentford 5-6 Chelsea

Fouls: Brentford 13-9 Chelsea

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea's attention will now switch to the Champions League, with the Blues opening their league phase campaign against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, before heading to Manchester United in the Premier League next Saturday.

Brentford, meanwhile, will welcome Aston Villa in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, before travelling to Fulham in the Premier League next Saturday.

