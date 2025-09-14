Liverpool continue their perfect start to the campaign, winning 1-0 against Burnley in their fourth match of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Liverpool emerged as 1-0 victors on Sunday against Burnley at Turf Moor, maintaining their perfect start to the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The first half saw relatively little action in the final third, though Burnley were arguably fortunate to not be down to 10 men following a strong challenge from Lesley Ugochukwu on Alexis Mac Allister in the early stages.

Mac Allister was not able to continue and was taken off for Conor Bradley, but the right-back failed to give the visitors the boost they needed.

Ugochukwu was sent off with six minutes remaining after he fouled Florian Wirtz close to the box, and Liverpool's late pressure paid off when Mohamed Salah converted a stoppage-time penalty following a handball from Hannibal Mejbri.

The victory means Arne Slot's side have 12 points from 12 and are in first place, while Burnley are 17th with three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Burnley should not see defeat at the hands of Liverpool as a damaging result given few predicted them to take any points from the champions.

As for the Reds, it is important that they maintain their lead at the top of the table in the early stages of the campaign in order to apply pressure on the chasing pack.

The fact that they were able to win without Alexander Isak in the squad is also a positive, and they are sure to improve as the season continues.

BURNLEY VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

16th min: Lesley Ugochukwu (Burnley) yellow card

Ugochukwu attempts to stop Mac Allister from gaining possession, but while he connects with the ball, he also connects strongly with the Argentine's ankle.

The VAR has a look but agrees with the on-field decision.

38th min: Milos Kerkez (Liverpool) subbed

Milos Kerkez was booked for diving in the first half and had committed a foul, so Arne Slot will take no risks and brings on veteran left-back Andrew Robertson before the half-time interval.

A poor afternoon from the Hungarian.

Half time: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) sub

After playing on for the rest of the first half, Mac Allister is subbed off for Conor Bradley, who will move into position as a right-back and allow Dominik Szoboszlai to move into midfield.

Slot will hope that the injury is not too serious!

84th min: Lesley Ugochukwu (Burnley) red card

Florian Wirtz drives at goal and is near the right side of the box when Ugochukwu brings him down, and referee Michael Oliver shows him a second yellow card.

Could that be costly?

Mohamed Salah goal vs. Burnley (95th min, Burnley 0-1 Liverpool)



Hannibal recklessly hits Jeremie Frimpong's cross with his arm in the box, leading to a penalty kick that Mohamed Salah strikes into the top-right corner.

Liverpool have won the game!

MAN OF THE MATCH - RYAN GRAVENBERCH

Few Liverpool players will come away from their win against Burnley, but Ryan Gravenberch can hold his head high, with his ability to dribble past an opponent helping the Reds progress up the pitch.

The Dutchman completed 91% of his passes, created the second most chances (four) and won seven of his 12 duels.

BURNLEY VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Burnley 19%-81% Liverpool

Shots: Burnley 3-27 Liverpool

Shots on target: Burnley 0-4 Liverpool

Corners: Burnley 1-13 Liverpool

Fouls: Burnley 9-9 Liverpool

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Up next for Burnley are two home matches, the first of which will come against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on September 20, before a clash against Cardiff City in the EFL Cup three days later.

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday against fierce rivals Everton at Anfield, but not before they face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday at home in the Champions League.

