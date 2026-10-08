Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Liverpool clash: Haaland, Semenyo, O’Reilly, Foden latest

Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to Anfield for a blockbuster contest against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens are preparing for their first match since they were found guilty of breaching 114 of the Premier League’s financial rules; the club have since pleaded their innocence and have lodged an appeal.

On the pitch, Enzo Maresca’s side have made a perfect start to the campaign, winning all five of their top-flight fixtures including a thrilling 5-3 triumph over Sunderland prior to the international break.

City will not be at full strength for their showdown against Liverpool, and here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with Andoni Iraola’s side.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of issue: Fatigue

Possible return date: October 11 (vs. Liverpool)

Erling Haaland requested to be taken off in Norway’s UEFA Nations League loss to Portugal last weekend. The striker’s early substitute midway through the second half was planned, though.

Man City’s No.9 is believed to be fatigued and is not nursing an injury, meaning he should be available for selection on Sunday.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: October 11 (vs. Liverpool)

Antoine Semenyo was forced to withdraw from the Ghana squad during the international break with a ‘swollen leg’, but there is hope that he will have recovered in time to face Liverpool.

Nico O’Reilly

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 11 (vs. Liverpool)

Nico O’Reilly withdrew from the England squad last week with an unspecified injury, and while his issue is not thought to be serious, it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to feature in City’s matchday squad on Sunday.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

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Status: Out

Return date: October 14 (vs. Paris Saint-Germain)

Phil Foden will serve the third and final game of a three-match suspension this weekend, following his straight red card in City’s Manchester derby win over rivals Man United on September 13.