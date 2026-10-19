Team News: Man City vs. AEK Athens injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester City play their third match at the Etihad Stadium in six days when they welcome AEK Athens on matchday three of the Champions League league phase.

The Cityzens were thrashed 4-2 by Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round of matches, while the defending Greek champions suffered their first defeat in regulation time in last week's 3-1 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Antoine Semenyo (knee), Nico O'Reilly (back)

Doubtful: Erling Haaland (unspecified), Mateo Kovacic (knock), Matheus Nunes (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Bouaddi, Anderson; Cherki, Fernandez, Ndiaye; Foden

AEK ATHENS

Out: Thomas Strakosha (broken hand)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Brignoli; Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilo; Majer, Kairinen, Marin, Vitalis; Varga, Jovic