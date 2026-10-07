Preview: Malaga vs Espanyol - prediction, team news, lineups

Malaga and Espanyol will both be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats when they resume their respective La Liga campaigns with a clash on Friday night.

The visitors are currently 15th in the La Liga table, picking up seven points from seven matches, while Malaga are rock bottom of the division on three points.

Match preview

Malaga boast a record of zero wins, three draws and four defeats from their seven league matches this season, with three points leaving them at the bottom of the division on three points.

The White and Sky Blues started September with back-to-back draws with Levante and Celta Vigo, before suffering losses to Villarreal and Getafe ahead of the international break.

Malaga secured promotion back to La Liga through the 2025-26 Segunda Division playoffs, and the early indications are that it will be a challenging season for Juan Francisco Funes' side, who will be desperate to secure their first victory of the campaign on Friday.

The Andalusian outfit have lost each of their last five games against Espanyol, including a 3-0 defeat when the two teams last locked horns in May 2021.

Malaga's last win over Espanyol was back in March 2012, failing to triumph in the last 14 matches between the two teams, all of which have been league games.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Espanyol have won two, drawn one and lost four of their seven league matches this season, with seven points leaving them in 15th spot in the division.

The Catalan outfit actually started their 2026-27 campaign with a win, beating Levante 3-0, while their second league victory of the campaign came away at Osasuna on September 12.

Manolo Gonzalez's side entered the international break off the back of successive losses, though, going down 2-1 to Rayo Vallecano before being beaten 3-1 at home by Elche.

The White and Blues finished 11th in Spain's top flight last season, but they actually had the look of a potential Champions League outfit in the first half of the campaign, before poor form in the second half of the season cost them the chance to claim a European spot.

Espanyol's excellent recent record against Malaga should mean that confidence is high ahead of this match, especially as they will be coming up against a team that have only scored three times in their opening seven league games of 2026-27.

Malaga La Liga form:

Espanyol La Liga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Malaga could again be without the services of Fernando Calero, Julen Lobete, Diego Murillo and Aaron Ochoa for their league fixture with Espanyol on Friday night through injury.

Adam Aznou has missed Malaga's last three matches due to injury, meanwhile, and the 20-year-old is also a major doubt for the clash with the Catalan side.

Chupe started on the bench against Getafe last time out, but the attacker is expected to be introduced back into the starting side for this match.

As for Espanyol, Omar El Hilali has served the suspension that ruled him out of the last match, and the right-back is set to return to the starting team for this game.

Javi Puado and Kike Garcia remain on the sidelines through injury, while Jofre Carreras faces a late fitness test due to a groin issue.

Roberto Fernandez has scored six times in seven league appearances this season, and the Spain international will continue in the final third of the field.

Malaga possible starting lineup:

Herrero; Rafita, Recio, Berrocal, Salinas; Rodriguez; Larrubia, Dotor, Lorenzo, Chupe; Jauregi

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Nunez, Cabrera, Hinojo; Exposito, Gonzalez; Calatrava, J Hernandez, Zaragoza; R Fernandez

We say: Malaga 1-1 Espanyol

It is always difficult to predict matches immediately after an international break, but we are expecting it to be tight, with the points potentially being shared in a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.