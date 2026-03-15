Liverpool-Tottenham lineups confirmed as huge Rio Ngumoha, Mohamed Salah decisions made

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 15:18 , Last updated: 15 Mar 2026 15:27

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's blockbuster Premier League battle at Anfield.

The Reds and the Lilywhites are both aiming to bounce back from midweek Champions League losses, as Arne Slot's side went down 1-0 to Galatasaray while Igor Tudor's men were battered 5-2 by Atletico Madrid.

In the hours leading up to kickoff, rumours began circulating that Slot had dropped Mohamed Salah from the starting XI, and that Rio Ngumoha would line up from the off for the Premier League champions.

As expected, Salah has been cut from the first XI, and teenage sensation Ngumoha has been promoted to the first XI for what will be the youngster's inaugural Premier League start.

Slot has made a total of five changes to the side that lost to Galatasaray in midweek, as Cody Gakpo also replaces Hugo Ekitike and will seemingly start through the middle for the home team.

Jeremie Frimpong is expected to take Salah's place on the right wing, with Dominik Szoboszlai moving to right-back, while Ibrahima Konate also drops out and Alisson Becker - whose contract has reportedly just been extended - is fit enough to replace Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Igor Tudor makes four changes to Spurs XI

© Imago

As for a relegation-threatened Tottenham side, Igor Tudor has made four changes to the starting lineup from the loss to Atletico, starting in goal with the inevitable recall of Guglielmo Vicario.

The Italian replaced Antonin Kinsky after just 17 minutes of Tuesday's heavy defeat, but he is without both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven due to injury and suspension respectively.

Instead, Pedro Porro will seemingly slot into a back three with Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso, while Djed Spence and new signing Souza start at right wing-back and left wing-back respectively.

Conor Gallagher has not made the cut due to illness, so Archie Gray and Pape Sarr will join forces in the middle of the pitch, with Yves Bissouma also missing due to injury.

There is still no place in the starting lineup for Xavi Simons, but former Liverpool youngster Dominic Solanke has been restored to the first XI following his consolation goal at the Wanda Metropolitano in midweek.

The Englishman is part of a three-pronged attack with Mathys Tel and Richarlison, as Randal Kolo Muani drops down to an otherwise inexperienced Tottenham bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Frimpong, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Gakpo

Subs: Mamardashvili, Konate, Kerkez, Salah, Chiesa, Jones, Ekitike, Ramsay, Nyoni

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Danso; Spence, Gray, Sarr, Souza; Tel, Solanke, Richarlison

Subs: Kinsky, Austin, Simons, Kolo Muani, Olusesi, Rowswell, Wilson