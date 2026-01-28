Liverpool vs. Newcastle United: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Jan 2026 23:53 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 08:01

Fresh from their continental triumph, Premier League champions Liverpool will be desperate for top-flight points when they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on Saturday.

Arne Slot's Reds automatically qualified for the Champions League's round of 16 after thrashing Qarabag FK 6-0 on Wednesday.

As for Eddie Howe's Magpies, they held Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes in midweek and are set to feature in the Champions League's playoff round.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Newcastle.

What time does Liverpool vs. Newcastle United kick off?

This match will kick off at 8:00pm on Saturday, January 31 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Newcastle United being played?

The Magpies will make the trip to Anfield, Liverpool's iconic 61,276-capacity stadium that has been home to the club since 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

This game will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the night.

Viewers can also watch Match of the Day for analysis and highlights from all of Saturday's Premier League fixtures, starting at 10:25pm on BBC One.

What is at stake in Liverpool vs. Newcastle United?

Liverpool may have finished third in the Champions League's league phase, but their domestic form has been nothing short of poor.

The Reds are without a top-flight victory in five matches, drawing four on the bounce before losing 3-2 against Bournemouth last weekend, a game that saw the Merseysiders come from two goals down only to be beaten by a last-gasp winner from the Cherries' Amine Adli.

Regardless of the circumstances, that defeat led to the defending champions dropping down to sixth in the table, where they are now two points behind bitter rivals Manchester United in fourth, adding to calls for change at Anfield.

Slot has come under immense pressure from Liverpool fans - even if reports suggest the club hierarchy continue to support the manager - and getting back to winning ways in the Premier League would be a good first step towards reconciliation.

As for Newcastle, they have endured a mixed campaign to date, but while they are currently ninth in the league, they are just three points behind Saturday's opponents.

The fact that the Magpies have a serious opportunity to climb the ranks will not be lost on Howe, but given that his team have only won one of their last five outings across all competitions (drawing two and losing two), fans would be forgiven for feeling nervous.

Taking maximum points for the first time in three Premier League games - following a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers and 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa - could put the Toon firmly back in contention for European football.

However, another loss may cause Newcastle to drop into the bottom half, raising further questions about Howe's long-term future at the club.