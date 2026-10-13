Liverpool injury latest: Worrying Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo update dropped by Andoni Iraola

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has refused to guarantee that Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo will be fit to return within the Reds' next three matches.

Liverpool touched down in Austria on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League clash with LASK Linz on Wednesday evening, but Isak, Szoboszlai and Gakpo all failed to make the trip.

The trio were also missing from Sunday's 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City, Isak and Gakpo owing to injuries they sustained during the recent international break.

Meanwhile, Szoboszlai was ruled out with a hamstring injury shortly before kickoff, having sparked concern when he was not spotted at the team hotel on the morning of the match.

Asked for an update on all three in his pre-game press conference, Iraola could not state with confidence that any of them would be back in the ranks in time for the Brighton & Hove Albion game on October 25.

Andoni Iraola issues Alexander Isak, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo injury updates

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

"They are not far, but it's difficult to tell you right now. We are taking it day to day, but for Brentford, Villarreal or Brighton, I don't know," Iraola told the media.

Liverpool travel to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon following Wednesday's showdown with LASK Linz, after which the Reds welcome Villarreal to Anfield in the Champions League on October 20.

The Brighton showdown is followed by two crunch clashes against Chelsea in the EFL Cup on October 28, and Arsenal in the Premier League on November 1, and it remains to be seen if Szoboszlai, Gakpo and Isak are up to speed for those heavyweight showdowns.

The absences of Isak, Gakpo and Szoboszlai deprive Liverpool of three of their four most productive attacking players this season, Gakpo leading the way with six direct goal involvements, two of his own and four assists.

Meanwhile, Isak is Liverpool's top scorer this season with four goals, while also setting up one more, while Szoboszlai has found the net three times in all tournaments.

With the trio absent, the onus is on big-money signings Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz to step up to the plate, but the £100m+ pair have not been as influential as some fans would have hoped so far this season.

Andoni Iraola defends Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola Liverpool form

© Iconsport / Cody Froggatt/Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Barcola is still waiting for his first Liverpool goal or assist six games in, while Wirtz has set up just one goal in seven games and has come in for heavy criticism in recent weeks.

Iraola has admitted that the Reds need more from their marquee attackers, while also defending Barcola and Wirtz's form overall, adding: "It's true Cody, Alex and Dom are the top scorers in our system.

"We don't have them, we didn't have them against City and we need those players to give us those numbers. We trust the players we have now to play in those positions.

"Injuries with national teams will happen to all the teams. It's a matter of adapting to circumstances. (Wirtz and Barcola) have had good games and bad games like anyone else and they will give us good games."

Liverpool took down Atletico Madrid 2-1 in their opening Champions League match of the season, thanks to goals from Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister after Marcos Llorente's opener.