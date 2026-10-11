Liverpool handed last-minute Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister concerns for Man City fixture

Liverpool have been handed last-minute concerns over Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture with Manchester City at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola's men are aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the season at home to the Sky Blues, playing their first game since being found guilty of over 100 Premier League financial breaches.

The Reds are already known to be missing a number of key players for the 4.30pm kickoff, including Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak, both of whom were ruled out by Iraola on Friday.

In addition, Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni will watch on from the sidelines, although Federico Chiesa and Jeremy Jacquet are both in with chances of making the squad.

Iraola did not disclose any other injury concerns in his pre-game press conference, but Liverpool fans are now fearing for Mac Allister and Szoboszlai following a worrying pre-game video.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister absent from pre-game footage

Szoboszlai & Mac Allister not spotted at #LFC team hotel this morning. ❌? https://t.co/m2ygHYa8kc — Keefe Irwin (@KeefeIrwinSport) October 11, 2026

Journalist Keefe Irwin filmed the Liverpool players arriving at their team hotel on Sunday morning, and neither Mac Allister nor Szoboszlai were seen with their teammates, sparking concerns about their availability for the game.

Szoboszlai started each of Hungary's four Nations League games during the international break and has also appeared from the first whistle in all of Liverpool's Premier League games in 2026-27, completing the full 90 in four of them.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister made the first XI in each of Argentina's three friendlies during the domestic hiatus, and he has made five starts for Liverpool across the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup this season.

At this stage, it is unclear whether Szoboszlai and Mac Allister were missing from the footage due to injury, or if the duo were simply not captured on film arriving at the team hotel.

Regardless, fans will not be given a definitive update until the team sheets are released 75 minutes before kickoff, after which Iraola will explain any unforeseen absences.

How can Liverpool replace Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister?

© Imago / News Images

Szoboszlai and Mac Allister were both expected to start against Man City if fully fit, operating in the double pivot behind Florian Wirtz in the number 10 slot.

However, if neither the Hungarian nor the Argentine are available, then Iraola will almost certainly turn to Ryan Gravenberch to fill one of the voids in midfield.

The Dutchman has been criticised by Liverpool fans for perceived poor form in the 2026-27 season, though, and has struggled to win over Iraola, making just two starts in all tournaments.

Nineteen-year-old Trey Nyoni should be first in line to partner Gravenberch in that scenario, for what would be the teenager's first start in the Premier League, but Wataru Endo and James McConnell could also come into Iraola's thinking.

While Szoboszlai and Mac Allister's absences would be major blows for Liverpool, ex-Reds right-back Glen Johnson suggested in an exclusive Sports Mole interview that Iraola's men could receive a late boost when they step out onto the field.