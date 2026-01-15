Preview: Lens vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 15 Jan 2026 00:42

Two desperate sides for different reasons will square off for the second time in Ligue 1 this season as Auxerre visit Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday for a date with Lens.

Heading into matchday 18, Lens are a point above Paris Saint-Germain for first in the table after handling Toulouse 3-0, while the Burgundy side are in the final automatic relegation position, losing 2-0 to Brest the last time out.

Match preview

In the face of the pressure from PSG, Lens have yet to flinch, maintaining their narrow lead at the top of the table over the past few weeks.

At the moment, Pierre Sage’s team can seemingly do no wrong, winning nine consecutive matches across all competitions heading into this weekend.

On home soil, it has been even better, with this team winning seven straight league encounters at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, conceding a goal or fewer in each.

The best team in the French top-flight regarding goals allowed (13) have not conceded in their last three home outings in this competition, while giving up just four combined in Lens across all competitions this season.

So far in 2025-26, they have a 100% record when netting first but have also come from behind to win two Ligue 1 home contests after conceding the opener.

Les Sang et Or have won two of their three domestic affairs this season versus sides currently in the bottom three, with their only such defeat being at Metz on matchday 10 (2-0).

© Imago / PsnewZ

From the early going, the 2025-26 campaign has been a grind for Auxerre, who still find themselves in a relegation spot after 17 matchdays.

Coming into this contest, Christophe Pelissier’s men are two points back of Nantes for a playoff spot and four below Paris FC for a guaranteed place in Ligue 1 next season.

AJA have claimed just one competitive victory in their previous 13 matches played across all competitions, dropping points in their last two league outings.

They are still seeking their first triumph away from home in the top-flight this season, collecting just two points as the visitors so far.

Finding the back of the net has proven to be exceedingly difficult for them all season long, with this team netting the fewest goals in the league thus far (14), failing to score five times outside of Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps.

Auxerre have points in two of their previous three away contests against Lens, collecting an impressive 4-0 triumph in this exact fixture last season.

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Auxerre form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

A lower leg issue may keep Jonathan Gradit out of the Lens fold on Saturday, Jhoanner Chavez has a sore thigh, while Ruben Aguilar and Odsonne Edouard are questionable due to knocks.

Wesley Said, Adrien Thomasson and Pierre Ismaelo Ganiou scored second-half goals for them on matchday 17, while Robin Risser made two stops for his sixth clean sheet of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Auxerre will be missing Nathan Buayi-Kiala because of a cruciate ligament injury, Francisco Sierralta is dealing with a knock and Clement Akpa is eligible to return from suspension but may be ill.

Gideon Mensah will be suspended after collecting another caution on matchday 17, and Telli Siwe is doubtful with a knee injury.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Baidoo, Sarr; Abdulhamid, Thomasson, Bulatovic, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Sotoca

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Sy, Diomande, Senaya, Oppegard; Matondo, Owusu, Danois; Osman, Loader, Casimir

We say: Lens 1-0 Auxerre

Lens have been laser-focused on winning for weeks, and we trust that their stingy backline will be able to do the job against a side like Auxerre that lack quality and consistency in the attacking third.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.