Leeds lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League top-five battle

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Apr 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 21:01

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke may have a fully-fit squad at his disposal for Saturday’s Premier League clash with basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road.

Anton Stach (ankle), Joe Rodon (ankle) and Daniel James (groin) all missed the Whites’ impressive 2-1 victory at Manchester United on Monday, but they could be in contention to feature in the matchday squad this weekend if they return to training and pass a late fitness test.

A return to the first XI for any of the trio is considered unlikely at this stage, though, so Farke could stick with the same lineup that began in a 3-4-3 formation at Old Trafford.

Gabriel Gudmundsson recovered from injury to play the full 90 minutes against Man United, and he is available to start against at left wing-back. Jayden Bogle is set to continue on the opposite flank, while James Justin, Jaka Bijol and Pascal Struijk link arms at centre-back.

Sean Longstaff and Ilia Gruev will both be hoping to force their way back into the starting lineup, but Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka are the most likely duo to continue in centre-midfield, with Brendan Aaronson operating in an advanced role.

Noah Okafor scored both goals for Leeds at Old Trafford, moving him onto four goals in his last four Premier League appearances, and he is set to retain his starting spot in attack with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is bidding to end a six-game goal drought.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

> Click here to see how Wolverhampton Wanderers could line up against Leeds United