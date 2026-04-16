Wolves lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League top-five battle

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Apr 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 21:01

Wolverhampton Wanderers will have to cope without defender Yerson Mosquera for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Old Gold, who could be relegated this weekend if other results go against them, suffered a 4-0 defeat at West Ham last Friday and Mosquera received his 10th yellow card of the season, meaning he will serve a two-match suspension.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, while Matt Doherty will be assessed after missing the loss at West Ham with a “niggle”.

In the absence of Mosquera, head coach Rob Edwards is expected to recall Toti Gomes to start in the back three alongside Ladislav Krejci and Santiago Bueno, protecting goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno could both continue as wing-backs, while Joao Gomes, Andre, Angel Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde will all hope to retain their starting spots in midfield.

Bellegarde operated in an advanced role against West Ham, but Edwards may consider replacing him with 18-year-old Mateus Mane, who could provide support in attack for Adam Armstrong. Tolu Arokodare and Hwang Hee-chan are also contenders to return in the final third, though.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Sa; S. Bueno, Krejci, Toti; Tchatchoua, J. Gomes, Andre, A. Gomes, H. Bueno; Mane; Armstrong

> Click here to see how Leeds United could line up against Wolverhampton Wanderers