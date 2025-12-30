Leeds lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Joe Rodon replacement decided

By Ben Knapton | 30 Dec 2025 13:14

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke must find a solution to Joe Rodon's absence for Thursday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender sustained a double whammy of an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland, taking a kick to his foot and also rolling his joint in the first half of that game.

Fans are still awaiting an official diagnosis, but Rodon is all but guaranteed to miss the clash with the champions, meaning that Farke may deviate from his new tried-and-tested 3-5-2 shape.

The visiting boss can draft Sebastiaan Bornauw into Rodon's place as a like-for-like swap, but he instead sent on Ao Tanaka at the Stadium of Light, and that change is likely to occur from the first whistle on Thursday.

As a result, Tanaka - scorer of Leeds' leveller in their 3-3 draw with Liverpool in December - could join Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach in a three-man midfield, in front of a four-man backline comprising Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Farke is blessed with a better dilemma up front, where Lukas Nmecha could challenge for a start after recovering from injury, but a 4-3-3 system would suit Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson better than the ex-Manchester City prospect.

Whoever starts in the final third will be providing support to the red-hot Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who became the first Leeds player to score in six successive Premier League matches when he swept home the equaliser against Sunderland, and the first to net in six top-flight games overall in 65 years.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Bogle, Struijk, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

