Liverpool lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Dominik Szoboszlai replaces Federico Chiesa

By Ben Knapton | 30 Dec 2025 13:04 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 13:14

Liverpool workhorse Dominik Szoboszlai should make a swift return to the starting XI when the Reds welcome Leeds United to Anfield for a New Year's Day Premier League clash.

The Hungary international missed last weekend's 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a yellow-card ban, but that one-game suspension also allowed him to enjoy an extremely well-earned rest.

A refreshed Szoboszlai will almost certainly displace Federico Chiesa, who was finally handed a start against Wolves last time out but put in an underwhelming display, which was cut short in the 61st minute.

Szoboszlai is expected to rejoin an otherwise unaltered attacking contingent also comprising Hugo Ekitike, Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz, who opened his Liverpool account and completed a staggering seven dribbles against Wolves.

However, Cody Gakpo tends to thrive in the New Year, having scored in Liverpool's first games of both 2024 and 2025 - the last man to do so three years running for the Reds was Ian Rush in the 1980s.

Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch are midfield shoo-ins at present, and the same goes for Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Milos Kerkez in the Reds' backline.

Conor Bradley for Jeremie Frimpong is the only other alteration that Arne Slot may consider if the latter is not risked, but there is nothing to suggest that the Netherlands international will be axed from the XI.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike

