Preview: Kilmarnock vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 02 Jan 2026 03:13 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 07:27

Desperate for points in the Scottish Premiership, managerless Kilmarnock will welcome Hibernian to the BSSP Stadium Rugby Park on Saturday.

Killie will be hoping to avoid yet another loss this weekend, while the Hibees are looking for a third straight win.

Match preview

Kilmarnock parted ways with former manager Stuart Kettlewell on December 15 after the coach led them to a 10-game winless run that featured eight defeats, and the club are still without a permanent boss for this clash.

Kris Doolan has taken charge of Killie on an interim basis for the last three matches, drawing one and losing two, including a 2-1 beating at the hands of Dundee FC on Tuesday.

That latest disappointment has left the Pride of Ayrshire 11th in the table with just 13 points to their name, a tally that sees them 12 short of sixth-placed Dundee United and just four above bottom-of-the-pile Livingston.

The board have said that they expect to appoint a new manager next week, but for now, Doolan will lead the hosts, desperate to secure a first home win since they downed St. Mirren 2-0 back on October 4.

Kicking off 2026 with a rare victory could give Kilmarnock a major psychological boost ahead of the arrival of their new boss, though defeat may put them within striking distance of Livingston.

© Imago

Meanwhile, David Gray's Hibernian come into this match in strong form, having won two on the bounce and lost just one of their last five.

Most recently, the Hibees followed up their impressive 3-2 triumph over top-of-the-table Hearts by getting the better of Aberdeen in a 2-0 victory earlier this week.

After taking all three points on Tuesday, Gray's side sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership, where they find themselves six clear of the bottom half and 10 points behind the league leaders.

Despite sensing an opportunity for their team to add to their tally, fans of the visitors will make the trip with caution, wary of the fact that Hibernian have lost two of their last three away games, as well as winning only one of the five preceding this weekend.

A third win in a row would be enough to lift the Hibees up to fourth, leapfrogging Motherwell in a best-case scenario, while an unexpected loss could give hope to sixth-placed Dundee United and seventh-placed Aberdeen ahead of the next matchday.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

D

L

L

L

D

L

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

L

W

L

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago

With loanee goalkeeper Oluwatobi Oluwayemi having returned to parent club Celtic, and fellow shot-stopper Max Stryjek recovering after undergoing heart surgery, Eddie Beach could start between the sticks for Kilmarnock.

On the flanks, right-back Jamie Brandon is sidelined with an ankle injury, while wide man Matty Kennedy is working his way back from an issue of his own.

In their absence, expect to see James Brown and Dominic Thompson continue at full-back, with Greg Kiltie and Tyreece John-Jules operating ahead of them out wide.

Elsewhere, striker Djenairo Daniels is out for the season with a knee injury and midfielder Kyle Magennis is not ready to feature, though Bruce Anderson should be on hand to start up top, and Bradley Lyons is set to be joined by David Watson and Tom Lowery in the centre of the park.

As for Hibernian, centre-half Rocky Bushiri is away on international duty, so Warren O'Hora, Grant Hanley and Jack Iredale should make up Gray's back three.

On either side of the trio is likely to be Kanayo Megwa and Jamie McGrath at wing-back, given that Nicky Cadden is a doubt.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Beach; Brown, Mayo, Schilte-Brown, Thompson; Lyons; Kiltie, Watson, Lowery, John-Jules; Anderson

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Hanley, Iredale; Megwa, Mulligan, Barlaser, McGrath; Campbell; Boyle, Klidje

We say: Kilmarnock 1-2 Hibernian

Kilmarnock have struggled throughout 2025-26, and they are unlikely to make drastic changes in their managerless state.

Hibernian will see this game as a golden opportunity to collect three points, though they will need to be wary considering that their away record has been poor.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.