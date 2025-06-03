Sports Mole previews Thursday's friendly clash between Georgia and Faroe Islands, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Georgia will play visitors Faroe Islands at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Thursday in the first of two international friendlies for the hosts.

The home side beat Armenia 6-1 in their most recent match on March 23, retaining their place Nations League B, while Faroe Islands lost 1-0 against Montenegro on March 25 in their second group game of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Match preview

During their clash against Armenia, Georgia created four big chances and raced into a 5-0 lead by the 27th minute, winning 9-1 on aggregate.

Boss John van 't Schip has only been in charge of the national side since February 17, overseeing two wins from his two outings in the dugout.

The upcoming friendlies for Havakakan could prove to be important preparation for the beginning of their World Cup campaign in September, when they will play two group games against Turkey and Bulgaria.

Schip's team have kept one clean sheet in six matches, conceding five while scoring 11 times in that period, though nine of those goals were struck in their past two clashes against Armenia.

Georgia have won two of their last five in all competitions â€“ losing two â€“ and are unbeaten in two home fixtures, emerging victorious once.

The visitors failed to produce a shot on target from inside the box against Montenegro and did not generate an effort on target from open play.

Faroe Islands are now second last in their five-team World Cup qualifying group, and they are already six points from second-placed Montenegro, who occupy the playoff spot.

Head coach Eydun Klakstein will hope that his side can avoid a third consecutive loss against their hosts, with the team losing 6-0 in August 2006 and 3-1 in March 2007.

Klakstein's team have lost their three most recent matches, scoring one and conceding four, and they were defeated in four of their previous eight while winning once.

Faroe Islands have also been beaten in 11 of their last 14 games on the road, with the team emerging triumphant on just one occasion.

Team News

Perhaps Georgia will field a back four consisting of Otar Kakabadze, Guram Kashia, Saba Goglichidze and Georgiy Tsitaishvili behind a double pivot of Giorgi Kochorashvili and Anzor Mekvabishvili.

Striker Georges Mikautadze can be expected to lead the line, and he may be flanked by wingers Giorgi Chakvetadze and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

As for Faroe Islands, Odmar Faero, Gunnar Vatnhamar and Andrias Edmundsson could play in front of goalkeeper Mattias Lamhauge in back three.

Midfielders Brandur Hendriksson Olsen and Rene Shaki Joensen are likely to be asked to support forwards Hanus Sorensen, Meinhard Olsen and Petur Knudsen.



Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Kashia, Goglichidze, Tsitaishvili; Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili; Chakvetadze, Kiteishvili, Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze

Faroe Islands possible starting lineup:

Lamhauge; Faero, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson; Danielsen, B Olsen, Joensen, Davidsen; Sorensen, M Olsen; Knudsen





We say: Georgia 3-1 Faroe Islands

Georgia come into the clash confident following their strong recent performances, whereas the visitors are in poor form.

The hosts have also managed to get the better of Faroe Islands in their prior meetings, and it would not be surprising if they came out on top once again.





