Preview:Bulgaria vs Georgia - prediction, team news, lineups

There will only be pride to play for when Bulgaria welcome Georgia to Sofia for Tuesday's World Cup 2026 qualifying encounter.

Bulgaria enter the final matchday without a point to their name, while Georgia have won just one of their five World Cup qualifiers.

Match preview

Bulgaria will have to wait until at least 2030 to make their first World Cup appearance since 1998 after failing to make an impression in their current campaign.

They started their qualifying campaign under the watch of Ilian Iliev, who was sacked after two years in charge following 3-0 defeats to Spain and Georgia.

Ilieve's successor, Aleksandar Dimitrov, has been unable to oversee an upturn in fortunes, having lost his first three matches by a combined 12-1 scoreline.

Dimitrov oversaw a 2-0 defeat in Saturday's away clash against Turkey, extending Bulgaria's winless run to 10 internationals (D2, L8).

As a result, they will head into Tuesday's fixture with hopes of claiming their first win since beating Luxembourg 1-0 in a Nations League encounter in November 2024.

For that to happen, the Lions will need to get the better of a Georgia for the first time since running out 4-1 winners in a friendly in September 2021.

Like their hosts, Georgia are out of the running for a top-two spot after losing four of their five qualifiers, including a heavy 4-0 defeat in Saturday's home clash against Spain.

Willy Sagnol's side have now shipped 13 goals in the qualifying campaign, although that is at least five goals better than Tuesday's opponents.

Georgia will be disappointed by the fact that they have failed to build upon their successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, which saw them qualify for their first major tournament as an independent nation.

While they will have to wait for a maiden World Cup appearance, they will still be keen to sign off their campaign by completing a double over Bulgaria following a 3-0 win in September, thanks to goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nika Gagnidze and Georges Mikautadze.

However, Tuesday's visitors may be concerned by the fact that they have lost four of their last five away matches, with their only success in that period coming in March's 3-0 success against Armenia.

With that said, they picked up a win in their most recent away game against Bulgaria in June 2022, producing a free-scoring display to clinch a 5-2 victory in the Nations League.

Bulgaria World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L L L L L

Bulgaria form (all competitions):

L L L L L L

Georgia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L W L L L

Georgia form (all competitions):

D L W L L L

Team News

Bulgaria are unable to call upon Anton Nedyalkov, Petko Hristov, Radoslav Kirilov and Stanislav Ivanov after the quartet pulled out of the initial squad.

Martin Minchev, Marin Petkov and Ivaylo Chochev could all come into Dimitrov's thinking if the Bulgaria boss opts to make changes for Tuesday's contest.

Kiril Despodov should retain his place in the forward line, with the attacker looking to add to his 15-goal international tally.

As for the visitors, the quartet of Stanislav Ivanov, Gabriel Sigua, Gagnidze and Mikautadze all withdrew from the initial squad named by Sagnol due to injury.

Midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili is in contention to start after missing Saturday's defeat to Spain through suspension.

Experienced defender Guram Kashia could replace Udinese centre-back Saba Goglichidze, who was forced off at half time against Spain.

Bulgaria possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Georgiev, K. Dimitrov, Chernev, H. Petrov; Krastev, Gruev, Chochev; Petkov, Minchev, Despodov

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Gocholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Kabia, Mamuchashvili; Kiteishvili, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia, Zivzivadze

We say: Bulgaria 0-2 Georgia

Georgia may have lost four of their five qualifiers, but they cruised to all three points in the reverse fixture against Bulgaria, and while home advantage may not be in their favour this time around, we think they will do enough to finish their campaign with a win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



