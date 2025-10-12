Sports Mole looks at how Spain could line up in Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Bulgaria in Valladolid.

Crystal Palace attacker Yeremy Pino is set to keep his place in the Spain lineup for Tuesday's World Cup 2026 qualifier against Bulgaria in Valladolid.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is unable to call upon his first-choice wide duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams due to fitness concerns.

Williams only recently returned from injury and was left out of the squad entirely, while Yamal withdrew not long after being named in De la Fuente's initial selection.

Those absences presented Pino with the opportunity to make his first international start since last November in Saturday's 2-0 win over Georgia in Elche.

After finding the net in the comfortable victory, the Palace summer signing looks set to start back-to-back games for Spain for the first time since June 2023.

In fact, De la Fuente could decide to name an unchanged lineup for Tuesday's clash at the Estadio Jose Zorilla, as long as there are no fresh injury concerns.

That would see Pino start in a frontline with Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal, with the latter looking to add to the two goals he has already scored in qualifying.

After producing an impressive display on matchday three, Barcelona's midfield maestro Pedri will be looking to dictate proceedings when he lines up alongside the Arsenal duo of Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi.

The Premier League will also be represented in the full-back positions, with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella and Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro set to operate on the left and right side of a back four.

Pau Cubarsi and Robin Le Normand will resume their central defensive partnership, offering protection to Spain's first-choice goalkeeper Unai Simon.

As well as Yamal, La Roja are also without Dean Huijsen, Rodri and Dani Olmo after the trio pulled out of the squad prior to the win against Georgia.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri; Torres, Pino, Oyarzabal



Ben Sully Written by

