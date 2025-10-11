[monks data]
Spain national football team
World Cup Qualifying - Europe | Group Stage
Oct 11, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Georgia national football team

Spain
vs.
Georgia

Spain 2-0 Georgia: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Mikel Oyarzabal nets ferocious free kick

Oyarzabal scores ferocious free kick as Spain slay Georgia to stay perfect
Spain maintain their perfect start to World Cup 2026 Qualifying with an extremely straightforward 2-0 win over Georgia at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Group E.

Even without teenage superstar Lamine Yamal pulling the strings, La Roja barely gave Georgia a sniff in a dominant first half, and the only complaint Luis de la Fuente could have was that his side were not winning by more at the break.

Spain went ahead midway through the first half as Yeremy Pino converted from close range, but Ferran Torres missed a golden chance to double the hosts' lead, being thwarted from the penalty spot by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

However, there was nothing that the Liverpool man could do from another dead-ball situation in the second half, as Mikel Oyarzabal doubled the European champions' lead with a ferocious free kick.

Spain's routine success sees them maintain first place in the section on nine points, while Georgia have now fallen behind Turkey - who battered Bulgaria 6-1 - into third spot on three points.


SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Spain's Yeremy Pino celebrates scoring on October 11, 2025

It was not quite another Turkey 6-0 for Spain, but tonight's match nevertheless had the look of a training exercise for De la Fuente's men.

There is only so much Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can do on his own for Georgia, and with the Paris Saint-Germain winger far from his best following an injury layoff, Willy Sagnol's men had absolutely nothing in the way of attacking potency.

Instead, Spain played in and around the visitors' half with customary ease and panache, and only a more emphatic scoreline would have made the evening more enjoyable for the home crowd in Elche.

While the likes of England, Brazil, France, Argentina and Germany try to lay down World Cup markers, Spain - who have now scored 11 goals and conceded none in qualifying - should undoubtedly be among the favourites for glory in North America.

As for Georgia, Saturday's defeat will surely rule them out of the running for top spot already, but Sagnol's men are still very much in contention for a coveted playoff spot.


SPAIN VS. GEORGIA HIGHLIGHTS

24th min: Spain 1-0 Georgia (Yeremy Pino)

Based on the way this game started, it was only a matter of time.

Barcelona phenom Pedri clips a gorgeous cross into the penalty area from 30 yards, and Robin Le Normand beats the offside trap to latch onto the lofted ball.

The Atletico Madrid defender has Pino alongside him, and he executes a simple first-time pass to the Crystal Palace attacker, who cannot miss from a few yards out.

29th min: Spain 1-0 Georgia (Ferran Torres penalty miss)


Liverpool goalkeeper Mamardashvili immediately goes from zero to hero!

The Georgia number one is just beaten to a ball over the top by Torres and wipes out the Barcelona forward, conceding a clear penalty in the process.

Torres dusts himself down and takes on the responsibility, but Mamardashvili springs himself to his left and denies the attacker, thus keeping the deficit at one.

64th min: Spain 2-0 Georgia (Mikel Oyarzabal)


The kind of goal that makes you say: "Pick that one out!"

Oyarzabal lines up a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, and the Real Sociedad stalwart sends an absolute rocket of a left-footed strike into the top corner.

It was past Mamardashvili before he even knew it. Absolute perfection.


MAN OF THE MATCH - PEDRO PORRO

Spain's Pedro Porro on October 15, 2024

A word for the midfield mastery of Pedri, but Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro did almost everything correctly for La Roja, both offensively and defensively.

The 26-year-old created a terrific four big chances, struck the woodwork, put in three interceptions and won both of his ground duels in a near-flawless performance - all that was missing was a goal or assist.


SPAIN VS. GEORGIA MATCH STATS

Possession: Spain 83%-17% Georgia

Shots: Spain 24-1 Georgia

Shots on target: Spain 7-1 Georgia

Corners: Spain 10-0 Georgia

Fouls: Spain 12-8 Georgia


WHAT NEXT?

A fourth win from four will be on the agenda for Spain when they continue their journey to North America against Bulgaria on Tuesday, at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid.

As for Georgia, Sagnol's men head east to take on Turkey at the Kocaeli Stadium in Izmit on the same evening, and victory will bring them back level with their upcoming hosts in the section.

