Preview:Georgia vs Spain - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's World Cup qualification clash between Georgia and Spain, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Spain will travel to Georgia on Saturday knowing that a victory would almost certainly secure their spot in the finals of the 2026 World Cup with one game to spare in Group E.

La Roja are currently top of the section on 12 points, three points ahead of second-placed Turkey, while Georgia are third and need two wins from their final two matches to stand a chance of claiming a playoff spot.

Match preview

Georgia have picked up just three points from their four matches in Group E, with their only win in the section coming at home to Bulgaria on September 7, and the national side sit third in the table.

The Crusaders lost their two October fixtures to Spain and Turkey, and the hosts now have a major job on their hands when it comes to claiming a playoff spot in the section.

Indeed, Willy Sagnol's side must beat Spain and Bulgaria in their final two Group E fixtures and then hope that Turkey lose their final two matches against Bulgaria and Spain.

Georgia have never qualified for the finals of a World Cup, but they famously competed at Euro 2024, reaching the last-16 stage of the tournament and gaining plenty of admirers along the way.

The Crusaders lost 4-1 to Spain in the last-16 stage of Euro 2024, and they have been beaten in eight of their nine games against La Roja, with their only win coming in a friendly back in June 2016.

Spain have been perfect in Group E, winning all four of their matches to collect 12 points, and the national side are in pole position to top the group and secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Luis de la Fuente's side would all but confirm their position at the tournament with a win over Georgia, even if Turkey beat Bulgaria, as La Roja have a +15 goal difference compared to Turkey's +3.

A draw for Spain would also be enough if Turkey lose, but De la Fuente's side will be looking to collect all three points on Saturday, as a defeat would certainly open the door for the team in second spot in the section.

La Roja beat Georgia 2-0 and Bulgaria 4-0 in their two October fixtures, and they have not conceded a single goal in the section, which is an indication of the home side's task here.

Spain are the reigning European champions, having beaten England in the final of Euro 2024, while they won the World Cup in 2010, but their last two participations in the tournament have ended in the round of 16.

Georgia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

LWLL

Georgia form (all competitions):

WDLWLL

Spain World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

WWWW

Spain form (all competitions):

WLWWWW

Team News

Georgia have lost Otar Kakabadze and Georges Mikautadze ahead of this match through injury, and the latter's absence is especially troubling for the home side due to the fact that he has scored 21 times in 41 caps for his country.

Giorgi Kvilitaia and Budu Zivzivadze are both expected to be handed spots in the final third of the field, while there will be a start for star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and the hosts will be looking to the Paris Saint-Germain attacker for inspiration on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Liverpool's Giorgi Mamardashvili and Slovan Bratislava's Guram Kashia are set to be notable starters, with the latter in line to win his 127th cap for Georgia.

As for Spain, Lamine Yamal is not available, with the Barcelona attacker withdrawing from the squad after undergoing a minor groin procedure, which La Roja say they were not aware was happening.

Rodri, Pedri and Nico Williams are also notable absentees through injury, but Spain's squad is still full of quality, and Ferran Torres, who has 22 goals in 51 games for his country, is set to be given the nod through the middle.

Arsenal duo Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi are expected to continue in midfield, while there should be spots in the final third of the field for both Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena.

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Kashia, Goglichidze, Gocholeishvili; Kiteishvili, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili; Zivzivadze, Kvilitaia, Kvaratskhelia

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Oyarzabal, F Torres, Baena

We say: Georgia 0-2 Spain

Georgia are capable of making this a tricky match for Spain, who are without their star player Yamal. However, La Roja still have so much quality throughout their squad, and we are backing the visitors to collect all three points in their penultimate match in Group E.

