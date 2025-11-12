The Spanish Football Federation reveal their "surprise and concern" after learning that Barcelona's Lamine Yamal had undergone a groin procedure.

The Spanish Football Federation have revealed their "surprise and concern" after learning that Lamine Yamal had undergone a groin procedure ahead of the country's November internationals.

Barcelona's Yamal had been set to be involved in Spain's 2026 World Cup qualification matches against Georgia on November 15 and Turkey on November 18.

However, the 18-year-old, who has struggled with a groin problem this season, will now miss out for his country, having undergone "an invasive radiofrequency procedure" which the national team did not know was taking place.

"The medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation wish to express their surprise and concern upon learning, at 13:47 on Monday 10 November - the day the national team's official training camp began - that Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure earlier that same morning to treat discomfort in his pubic area," read a statement from the Spanish Football Federation.

"This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the national team's medical staff, who only became aware of the details through a report received at 22:40 last night, in which a medical recommendation of 7–10 days of rest was indicated.

"In light of this situation, and with the player's health, safety, and wellbeing as the top priority, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided to release the player from the current squad."

Yamal has undergone a groin procedure to treat problematic injury

In a press conference, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente said: "I had never experienced a situation like that. I don't think it's very normal. You don't know, you haven't heard anything, you don't know any details, and then they tell you about health issues. You're left surprised."

Spain are yet to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup, but the national side would qualify for the competition with a win over Georgia on Saturday.

Yamal aggravated a groin injury while representing La Roja during the September international break, which then led to him missing four matches for Barcelona.

The teenager had been due to represent his country in October, but Barcelona then released a statement revealing that the attacker was injured and therefore unable to take to the field.

Barcelona are concerned by the groin issue which continues to cause Yamal pain, although his form has still been excellent, scoring six goals and registering six assists in 11 appearances this term.

Will Yamal be fit for Barcelona's next match?

Barcelona will resume their 2025-26 La Liga campaign at home to Athletic Bilbao on November 22, and Yamal is expected to be available for that contest.

Indeed, a 7-10 day recovery period from the groin procedure is expected, so the teenager should be declared fit to take on Athletic, with that clash coming three days before a trip to Chelsea in the Champions League.