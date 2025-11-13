Sports Mole looks at how Spain could line up in their 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Georgia on Saturday.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is unlikely to spring any surprises when it comes to his starting team for Saturday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture with Georgia.

La Roja are top of Group E on 12 points, and a win over Georgia would almost certainly secure their spot in the finals of next summer's tournament with one game to spare.

Lamine Yamal's absence is a blow for Spain, with the 18-year-old pulling out of the squad after undergoing a minor groin procedure, although it is not expected to see him miss any matches for Barcelona.

Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, Manchester City's Rodri and Barcelona's Pedri - three vital players for Spain - are also not involved in the squad, so La Roja will not be at full strength here.

Arsenal duo Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi are both in line for spots in midfield, while there should also be a start in the middle for Paris Saint-Germain's Fabian Ruiz.

David Raya has been in excellent form for Arsenal this season, but Unai Simon is Spain's number one goalkeeper, and the latter will be between the sticks for the visitors.

In the final third, Alex Baena should be handed the spot down the left, with Mikel Oyarzabal on the right, which would allow Ferran Torres to operate through the middle.

Torres has 22 goals in 51 caps for Spain, making him the leading goalscorer in the squad.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Oyarzabal, F Torres, Baena

No Data Analysis info