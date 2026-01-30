Fulham lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Samuel Chukwueze starts

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jan 2026 10:35 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 10:35

Fulham boss Marco Silva could make a double left-sided change for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Cottagers fought back from a goal down to edge out Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 last weekend, thanks to a Samuel Chukwueze equaliser and last-gasp Harry Wilson free kick at Craven Cottage.

Chukwueze was one of three Africa Cup of Nations returnees for Fulham alongside Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, and the winger's goal off the bench means that he is in contention to replace Kevin in the Cottagers' attack.

Silva should otherwise go with an unchanged offensive quartet, as Emile Smith Rowe and talisman Wilson - who has had a direct hand in 10 goals in his last 11 Premier League games - continue behind Raul Jimenez.

Iwobi was immediately restored to the first XI last weekend unlike Chukwueze, and the ex-Arsenal man is poised to continue alongside Sander Berge in the middle of the park at Old Trafford.

However, Bassey is fighting an uphill battle to regain his place, as Jorge Cuenca has excelled alongside Joachim Andersen in recent weeks and does not deserve to be dropped.

Timothy Castagne should also be retained if Kenny Tete is not back from a thigh problem, but Antonee Robinson endured a disappointing 59 minutes against Brighton and could lose out to Ryan Sessegnon.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

