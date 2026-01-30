Man Utd lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Patrick Dorgu replacement decided

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jan 2026 10:27 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 10:35

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick is spoiled for choice when it comes to Patrick Dorgu replacements for Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils wide man scored a goal-of-the-season contender in last weekend's 3-2 victory over Arsenal before pulling up with a hamstring problem, one that may render him unavailable for 10 weeks.

Thankfully for Carrick, substitute Matheus Cunha struck a wonder goal of his own to take down the Gunners and is one of three viable replacements for the stricken Dorgu alongside Benjamin Sesko and Mason Mount.

The Brazil international should be first in line for a recall to the first XI after his North London thunderbolt, potentially operating through the middle as Bryan Mbeumo returns to a wide role.

Carrick otherwise has no need to alter the attacking pack, as Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo continue in tandem, while Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro have quickly established themselves in the double pivot.

Harry Maguire's future is still the subject of much debate, but after a man-of-the-match display against Arsenal, the Englishman will no doubt continue to marshal the backline.

Matthijs de Ligt may or may not return from a back issue in time for Sunday's game, but Maguire and Lisandro Martinez should comprise part of an untouched rearguard.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha

