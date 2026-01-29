Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire's agent 'holds talks' over Old Trafford departure despite excellent form

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:14

Harry Maguire's agent has reportedly held talks with clubs in Turkey and Italy, with the Manchester United centre-back's contract due to expire this summer.

The England international has only featured on 12 occasions this season due to injury problems, but he has been outstanding in Man United's last two Premier League matches, helping the Red Devils to overcome Manchester City and Arsenal.

The 32-year-old is again set to be in the side when Man United welcome Fulham on Sunday, but his future beyond the end of the season is unclear.

Maguire's contract is due to expire at the end of June, and as it stands, the experienced defender will be leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer.

The Englishman is believed to be keen to extend his deal, while it would be a surprise if Man United let him leave this summer considering the level of his recent performances.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Maguire agent 'holds talks' with Turkish, Italian clubs

However, according to The Athletic, Maguire's agent is currently holding discussions with clubs in Turkey and Italy to assess what options are on the table.

The report claims that Maguire remains focused on the rest of the season, and his position would be strengthened if Man United are able to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Maguire made the move to Man United from Leicester City in the summer of 2019, and he has represented the Red Devils on 258 occasions in all competitions.

The centre-back's future has been consistently called into question in recent seasons, but he has continued to turn down opportunities to leave.

Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are currently the first-choice centre-backs at Old Trafford, with Matthijs de Ligt on the sidelines due to a back issue.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Maguire has impressed in Man Utd's wins over Man City, Arsenal

Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro are potentially the future of the Man United defence, but the Red Devils need experience in their ranks at this stage of the campaign.

Speaking last week, Man United head coach Michael Carrick offered no indication over whether Maguire would be offered a new deal.

"It is coming into that time of the season with contracts. January is January with the window. We are working away through that and coming towards the end of the season in terms of contracts and decisions," Carrick told reporters when questioned on Casemiro's exit and Maguire's future.

"There will be conversations and discussions in good time and at the right time. The announcement for Case was for clarity. It was decided before I arrived, it is not just a knee-jerk decision.

"The type of personality and character he is shows with his performance last week, where he is mentally and how much it means for him to be here and to finish the season strong.

"I have already had that conversation with him, he is desperate to do well and finish well. So I have got no doubts about him at all."

Man United will be aiming to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford on Sunday.