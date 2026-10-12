Aston Villa injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Fenerbahce: Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Leon Goretzka latest

Looking to make it two wins from two in the 2026-27 Champions League, Aston Villa welcome Turkish side Fenerbahce to Villa Park on Wednesday night for their second meeting of the calendar year.

Unai Emery's side began their European campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Club Brugge in Belgium, scoring all three of their goals in the first half to secure a winning start to the league phase.

The Villans have since returned to Premier League action following a three-week international break, playing out a 2-2 draw with Brentford at Villa Park against one of the four unbeaten sides in the English top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Aston Villa's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Fenerbahce, who drew 1-1 with Roma in their opening Champions League fixture.

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: June 1

Amadou Onana has not played since being forced off in the 21st minute of Belgium's 4-1 victory over the USA earlier this summer.

It was subsequently revealed that the midfielder had suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, leaving him facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and potentially ruling him out for the entire season.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/foot

Possible return date: November 21

Former Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen was forced off against Nottingham Forest last month after suffering an ankle injury that could keep him out for a "long, long time".

The Dutch full-back is not expected to return to training until the latter stages of November, leaving Emery without another option at left-back for the time being.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin/Hip/Pelvic

Possible return date: 24 October

Summer signing Modou Keba Cisse is yet to make an appearance for Aston Villa since arriving from LASK during the transfer window.

The Senegalese defender is, however, expected to return to training within the next week and could be available to feature for Emery's side by the end of October.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: 24 October

Like Onana, Leon Goretzka has not featured since the World Cup, where Germany suffered a shock penalty-shootout defeat to Paraguay, and is still waiting to make his debut for Villa.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has returned to training over the past week and is reportedly progressing well, raising hopes that he could soon be available for selection.

Goretzka could make his Villa debut against Manchester City on October 24.

Brian Madjo

© Imago / Cesare Purini / Insidefoto

Status: Currently being assessed

Type of injury: Ankle/foot

Possible return date: 17 October

Brian Madjo has also returned to training in recent weeks and appears to be the closest of Villa's injured players to making a comeback.

An ankle/foot injury has kept the forward out since Aston Villa's Super Cup final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season, a match in which he found the net.

Madjo could return to action for Emery's side during their Premier League trip to Newcastle next weekend.

ASTON VILLA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Aston Villa have no players suspended for this match.