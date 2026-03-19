Everton lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Mar 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 13:20

Everton will be without at least three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Jack Grealish (foot) and Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified) both remain sidelined with injuries, while Chelsea loanee Tyrique George is ineligible to face his parent club.

Defensive duo James Tarkowski (unspecified) and Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) are both doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff after they were absent for last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal due to injury.

A back four of James Garner, Jake O'Brien, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko could remain intact if neither Tarkowski nor Branthwaite are available to return, but if at least one is ready to start, then Garner could move back into midfield, with O’Brien slotting in a right-back.

Idrissa Gueye is likely to continue in centre-midfield, with former Chelsea man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall set to operate in an advanced central position, while Iliman Ndiaye and either Dwight McNeil or Harrison Armstrong starting on the flanks.

Beto has started each of Everton’s last three games up front, but he has failed to make the net ripple in that time and Thierno Barry could therefore be in line for a recall from manager David Moyes.

Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this contest