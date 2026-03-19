Chelsea lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Mar 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 13:20

Chelsea may have to cope without up to eight players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Trevoh Chalobah was forced off on a stretcher with an ankle injury in Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and has now joined Reece James (hamstring), Filip Jorgensen (groin) and Levi Colwill (knee) in the treatment room. Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban) also remains out.

Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile were both absent in midweek due to illness and they will be assessed ahead of kickoff along with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who has been nursing a hamstring problem.

Head coach Liam Rosenior could be presented with a defensive dilemma this weekend. If Gusto is not fit to return at right-back, then Josh Acheampong may be tasked with slotting in on the right side of a four-man defence including Malang Sarr, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella.

Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos are set to continue their partnership in centre-midfield, with Enzo Fernandez operating in an advanced central role. This could therefore see Cole Palmer start again on the right side of attack.

Alejandro Garnacho will be looking to force his way into the first XI on the left flank ahead of Pedro Neto, while Joao Pedro, who has been involved in eight goals in his last eight away games in all competitions (seven goals, one assist), is expected to lead the line once again.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Acheampong, Sarr, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

> Click here to see how Everton could line up for this contest