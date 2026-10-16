Team News: Everton vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Everton welcome Chelsea to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, aiming to move past a frustrating 2-2 draw with Hull City and extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The Toffees face a rejuvenated Blues side buoyed by a 5-1 thrashing of Bournemouth that ended their three-match winless run, even if the visitors have gone 22 top-flight games without a clean sheet and suffered defeat in six of their last nine visits to the blue half of Merseyside.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs.

EVERTON

Out:

Doubtful: Vitaliy Mykolenko (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

CHELSEA

Out: Jamie Gittens (ankle)

Doubtful: Reece James (knee), Emmanuel Emegha (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro