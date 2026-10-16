Premier League Gameweek 7
Everton
Oct 17, 2026 12.30pm
Hill Dickinson Stadium
Chelsea

Team News: Everton vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Everton vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Everton welcome Chelsea to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, aiming to move past a frustrating 2-2 draw with Hull City and extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.  

The Toffees face a rejuvenated Blues side buoyed by a 5-1 thrashing of Bournemouth that ended their three-match winless run, even if the visitors have gone 22 top-flight games without a clean sheet and suffered defeat in six of their last nine visits to the blue half of Merseyside.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs.

EVERTON vs. CHELSEA

EVERTON

Out:

Doubtful: Vitaliy Mykolenko (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

CHELSEA

Out: Jamie Gittens (ankle)

Doubtful: Reece James (knee), Emmanuel Emegha (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro

 

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