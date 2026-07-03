Mexico vs. England: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jul 2026 16:44

One uphill struggle could precede another for England on Sunday, when the Three Lions face Mexico 2,240 metres above sea level at the Estadio Azteca in their World Cup 2026 last-16 match.

Thomas Tuchel's side have failed to truly convince at this summer's tournament so far and head into the next round after needing a late Harry Kane double to see off DR Congo 2-1.

Meanwhile, Mexico boast a 100% record from their four matches and are also yet to concede a goal at the current tournament after overcoming Ecuador 2-0 in the last 32.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 9

Mexico wins: 2

Draws: 1

England wins: 6

Mexico and England's World Cup 2026 last-16 affair marks the 10th meeting between the two nations in all tournaments, and the Three Lions unsurprisingly have the head-to-head superiority from previous showdowns.

Indeed, England have beaten Mexico six times compared to just two wins for El Tri, and one battle has ended in a draw - a goalless stalemate in a 1969 friendly.

Three years prior to that bore draw, England and Mexico's sole competitive meeting was a momentous one, as Bobby Charlton and Roger Hunt's goals gave the Three Lions their first win of the 1966 World Cup.

England and Mexico have otherwise only collided in friendly matches, including the 1985 Ciudad de Mexico Cup Tournament, in which El Tri earned a 1-0 win over Sir Bobby Robson's men.

However, the Three Lions have since earned four wins on the spin against their CONCACAF counterparts, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one during that run from 1986 to 2010.

That solitary strike for El Tri came in a 3-1 reverse in the latter year, when Glen Johnson, Peter Crouch and Ledley King were on target for England, ensuring that Guillermo Franco's effort would only be a consolation.

Nine years prior, England demolished Mexico 4-0 thanks to goals from Paul Scholes, Robbie Fowler, David Beckham and Teddy Sheringham, while Fowler and the latter were also on target in a 2-0 1997 victory.

The inaugural battle in 1959 went Mexico's way by a 2-1 scoreline, but two years later, England eviscerated El Tri by eight goals to nil; Charlton scored three that day.

Previous nine meetings

May 24, 2010: England 3-1 Mexico (friendly)

May 25, 2001: England 4-0 Mexico (friendly)

Mar 29, 1997: England 2-0 Mexico (friendly)

May 17, 1986: England 3-0 Mexico (friendly)

Jun 09, 1985: Mexico 1-0 England (City Tournament)

Jun 01, 1969: Mexico 0-0 England (friendly)

Jul 16, 1966: England 2-0 Mexico (World Cup)

May 10, 1961: England 8-0 Mexico (friendly)

May 24, 1959: Mexico 2-1 England (friendly)

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