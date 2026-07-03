Mexico lineup vs. England: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 last 16 as Gilberto Mora decision made

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jul 2026 16:02 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 16:18

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre must weigh up whether to trust Gilberto Mora from the first whistle in Sunday's World Cup 2026 last-16 clash with England at Estadio Azteca.

The 17-year-old - the youngest player at the current Mundial - was given the nod in the first XI against Ecuador in the last 32, as Mexico triumphed 2-0 for their first World Cup knockout win in 40 years.

Mora failed to make it to the hour mark, but he made the most pressures (51) and high-intensity pressures (32) of any Mexico player, as he became the second-youngest World Cup starter of all time after Pele.

Aguirre could lean on the more experienced Brian Gutierrez, but Mora has earned his spot in the centre of the park and could form part of an unchanged Mexico XI.

Julian Quinones has been the star of the show for El Tri so far, scoring three goals and registering one assist, and one more involvement would break the record for a Mexico player at a single World Cup.

The former Colombia youth international is expected to join Raul Jimenez and Roberto Alvarado in the final third, while Luis Romo and Erik Lira form the midfield trio with Mora.

Yet to concede a single goal at the World Cup, Mexico will lean on the impenetrable defensive wall of Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez and Jesus Gallardo once again.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Mora; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

> Click here to see how England could line up against Mexico