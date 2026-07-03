England lineup vs. Mexico: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 last 16 after Declan Rice injury update

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jul 2026 16:10 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 16:18

England fulcrum Declan Rice is expected to overcome a minor injury scare to start Sunday's World Cup 2026 last-16 match with Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

The Arsenal midfielder came off with hamstring tightness in the 2-1 win over DR Congo in the last 32, but he was spotted in training on Thursday and is expected to be given the all-clear to face Mexico.

As a result, Thomas Tuchel's only major injury concerns are once again Reece James and Jarell Quansah, the former of whom recently shared a positive update on his recovery from a hamstring problem.

However, it would still be a shock to see James risked from the off, so Djed Spence should be retained in an untouched England backline, albeit one that was at sixes and sevens during the first half against DR Congo.

Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi are keeping John Stones at bay, and Nico O'Reilly is a left-back shoo-in while Spence is required on the right-hand side of the backline.

Kobbie Mainoo continues to be restricted to a fringe role as Elliot Anderson links arms with Rice in the middle, slightly behind the untouchable Jude Bellingham.

Harry Kane also falls into the same category after his heroic brace in the last 32, taking him onto 13 World Cup goals overall - more than the iconic Pele.

However, Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford are at risk of being axed for Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon, the latter of whom set up both of Kane's strikes last time out.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

> Click here to see how Mexico could line up against England