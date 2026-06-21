England vs. Ghana: Thomas Tuchel receives major injury boost as World Cup 2026 star could make Group L lineup

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Jun 2026 00:10

England striker Bukayo Saka has taken part in every training session since the nation's win against Croatia, Ollie Watkins has confirmed.

The Three Lions can qualify for the knockout round of the World Cup on Tuesday by beating Ghana, and they will be keen to secure a top-two finish as soon as possible.

Boss Thomas Tuchel may be tempted to start the same side that beat Croatia 4-2 on Wednesday, though Bukayo Saka could be an option on the right side of attack.

The head coach revealed prior to the start of the tournament that the Arsenal winger was still struggling with the Achilles injury he picked up in March, adding that he would not be able to start and finish many matches at the World Cup.

However, England striker Watkins has confirmed that Saka has taken part in every training session for the country since their game against Croatia, suggesting his injury is improving.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Bukayo Saka injury: Why England should rest winger against Ghana

If there are any concerns about Saka's ability to start against Ghana, England should not take that risk as they will need him in the knockout rounds.

Eight third-placed teams will advance into the round of 32, so the risk of elimination at the hands of Croatia, Panama and Ghana is slim.

BUKAYO SAKA'S ENGLAND RECORD Games: 50 Goals: 16 Assists: 6

The likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will still pose a significant threat on Tuesday regardless of who plays out wide, and Noni Madueke should be comfortable filling in for his Arsenal teammate.

Allowing Saka to recover as much as possible before the knockouts could be crucial to England's chances of advancing far in the competition, and it may be better to be cautious with his fitness while there is little jeopardy.

© Imago / Every Second Media

England vs. Ghana: Thomas Tuchel's chance to correct mistakes?

England were arguably one of the most impressive team in the first gameweek of the World Cup, especially in the second half of their display against Croatia, who were unable to deal with the intensity of Tuchel's side.

The Three Lions were somewhat vulnerable when they sat deeper in the first half, with John Stones struggling in particular, and it could be better to remove him from the lineup ahead of the knockouts.

Marc Guehi was one of the best defenders in the 2025-26 Premier League season, and he is more capable than Stones when asked to combat physically imposing attackers.