Coventry City vs. Newcastle United: Frank Lampard's side bidding to end 27-year streak in Premier League showdown

Coventry City will be looking to end a 27-year streak when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Sky Blues welcome the Magpies to the CBS Arena looking to build on their 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest before the international break.

After the weekend's fixtures, Frank Lampard's side have dropped down to 19th position in the Premier League table.

However, Coventry have the chance to move into 14th place with a win over the North-East outfit, who can catapult themselves into fourth spot.

While the Midlands club will be confident of getting more points on the board, they are currently on a dismal 27-year streak against this opponent.

© Imago / Sportimage

Coventry on dismal 27-year streak against Newcastle

This will be the first time that Coventry and Newcastle have played each other since a Championship fixture at St James' Park in February 2010.

Newcastle prevailed by a 4-1 scoreline on that occasion, and it marked their seventh successive victory in this head-to-head.

Coventry have not registered a win over Newcastle since a 4-1 success at Highfield Road back in October 1999.

That is the only time in 13 matches where they have defeated Newcastle, losing 10 times across four different competitions.

Each of the most recent 10 games between these sides have featured at least two goals.

> You can see the results of the last 20 matches between Coventry and Newcastle by clicking here