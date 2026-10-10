Coventry vs. Newcastle: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Having both entered the international break on the back of gritty victories, maintaining that momentum after a three-week hiatus is the next challenge for Coventry City and Newcastle United in Monday's Premier League clash at the CBS Arena.

Frank Lampard oversaw the Sky Blues' first top-flight triumph since 2001 last time out, as a second-half Jay Dasilva strike propelled Coventry to a shock 1-0 win away to Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's two goals in the first seven minutes of their home battle with Hull City sufficed for a 2-1 victory over the Tigers, giving Matthias Jaissle his fourth win from his last six games in all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 70

Coventry City wins: 18

Draws: 17

Newcastle United wins: 35

Prior to the 2026-27 Premier League season, Coventry City and Newcastle United had collided on 70 previous occasions, and the Magpies boasted a 50% success rate with 35 triumphs in all tournaments.

Between 2000 and 2010, Newcastle put together a seven-match winning streak against the Sky Blues, prevailing in the Premier League, Championship, EFL Cup and FA Cup while scoring at least two goals on each occasion.

The two clubs went head-to-head during Newcastle's brief Championship exile in the 2009-10 season, in which the Magpies won 2-0 away and 4-1 at home; Andy Carroll netted in the latter match at St James' Park.

Earlier in the 21st century, Newcastle eked out a 3-2 League Cup win over Coventry in extra time in August 2008, as Scott Dann's 90th-minute equaliser preceded a decisive 97th-minute strike from Michael Owen.

Newcastle also conquered Coventry 3-1 in the fourth round of the 2004-05 FA Cup - Alan Shearer was among the goals that day - and not since October 1999 have the Magpies ended up on the losing side in this fixture.

Coventry's last success against Newcastle was an emphatic one - a 4-1 Premier League pummelling - but that result represents just one of two wins that the Sky Blues have managed in their last 20 matches vs. the Magpies.

Meanwhile, Coventry have to go even further back to 1988 for the last time they took all three points at St James' Park, and they have lost seven of their eight Premier League games away to Newcastle, the exception a goalless draw in 1998.

That stalemate represents the last time Newcastle failed to score in this fixture; the Magpies have since netted 29 in their last 10 contests with Coventry.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 17, 2010: Newcastle United 4-1 Coventry City (Championship)

Dec 09, 2009: Coventry City 0-2 Newcastle United (Championship)

Aug 26, 2008: Coventry City 2-3 Newcastle United (League Cup)

Jan 29, 2005: Newcastle United 3-1 Coventry City (FA Cup)

Jan 13, 2001: Newcastle United 3-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Sep 06, 2000: Coventry City 0-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Apr 29, 2000: Newcastle United 2-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Oct 16, 1999: Coventry City 4-1 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Feb 17, 1999: Newcastle United 4-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Sep 19, 1998: Coventry City 1-5 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Mar 14, 1998: Newcastle United 0-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Nov 08, 1997: Coventry City 2-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Mar 15, 1997: Newcastle United 4-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Dec 17, 1996: Coventry City 2-1 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Jan 14, 1996: Coventry City 0-1 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Aug 19, 1995: Newcastle United 3-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Dec 17, 1994: Coventry City 0-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Aug 24, 1994: Newcastle United 4-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Feb 23, 1994: Newcastle United 4-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Jan 08, 1994: Newcastle United 2-0 Coventry City (FA Cup)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 13, 2001: Newcastle United 3-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Sep 06, 2000: Coventry City 0-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Apr 29, 2000: Newcastle United 2-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Oct 16, 1999: Coventry City 4-1 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Feb 17, 1999: Newcastle United 4-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Sep 19, 1998: Coventry City 1-5 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Mar 14, 1998: Newcastle United 0-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Nov 08, 1997: Coventry City 2-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Mar 15, 1997: Newcastle United 4-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Dec 17, 1996: Coventry City 2-1 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Read more on Coventry City vs Newcastle United