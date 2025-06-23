Chelsea 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Chelsea's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After a rocky start to the season, Chelsea finished the 2024/25 campaign in style, clinching a spot in the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Premier League standings.

On top of that, they also lifted a trophy in Europe with a win over Real Betis in the Conference League final. These feats are even more impressive when we consider the fact that Enzo Maresca's side is one of the youngest in the history of the Premier League, with the average age of Chelsea's starting XI over the course of the season being barely above 24 years.

The Blues will likely try to add some experience during the summer, although their transfer window has started by signing three teenagers.

Their early work was a consequence of the first of two transfer windows opening to allow players participating in the Club World Cup to add fresh faces to their respective squads.

Dario Essugo is the only one of the new players to earn any game time in the United States, but that may change when Chelsea square off against Esperance Tunis in their final group game on June 24.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Chelsea's 2025 summer transfer window.

Chelsea confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Willian Estevao (£28.7m, Palmeiras)

Dario Essugo (£18.8m, Sporting)

Kendry Paez (£8.4m, Independiente del Valle)

Liam Delap (£30m, Ipswich Town)

Mamadou Sarr (£12m, Strasbourg)

Chelsea confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Bashir Humphreys (£10m to Burnley)

Jadon Sancho (end of loan from Manchester United)

Marcus Bettinelli (Undisclosed to Manchester City)

Lucas Bergstrom (Released)

Teddy Sharman-Lowe (loan to Bolton Wanderers)

How much have Chelsea spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Chelsea total spend summer 2025: £116.7m

Chelsea total income summer 2025: £10m

Chelsea total net profit/loss summer 2025: -£106.7m

