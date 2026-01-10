Tottenham Hotspur injury news: Spurs suffer injury blow in FA Cup defeat against Aston Villa

By Seye Omidiora | 10 Jan 2026 20:26

Tottenham Hotspur apparently suffered a major injury setback during Saturday's FA Cup third-round 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

The London club conceded twice in the opening half to goals from Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers in the 22nd and 48th minutes, respectively.

Both goals left Thomas Frank's team fighting a losing battle to avoid an early exit in the oldest cup competition in the world, although Wilson Odobert halved the deficit just before the hour mark.

However, the capital club could not level despite having over 30 minutes to find the equaliser.

While the 2025 Europa League winners were eliminated from the cup, they seemed to suffer a double blow after a key player went off with a suspected hamstring injury.

Spurs star suffers apparent hamstring injury against Villa

Richarlison was forced off after 31 minutes with what looked to be a hamstring injury, with the Brazilian replaced by Randal Kolo Muani.

Losing the forward would be damaging due to his impact for the London side: no player has outscored the forward in the Premier League, with the ex-Everton man finding the back of the net seven times so far.

?????????: Richarlison off with what looks like a pulled hamstring pic.twitter.com/UcgbjB0IGp — The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) January 10, 2026

Two of those goals have been match-winners, a tally that betters all but eight players in the English top flight.

Possibly losing the forward thus adds to the Lilywhites' growing injury list, which puts more pressure on Frank.

Spurs injury report: Which players are out for Lilywhites?

If Richarlison is ruled out, he possibly adds to Frank's nightmarish injury situation, with the Lilywhites recently losing Mohammed Kudus to a long-term thigh injury.

The Ghana international is expected to be out until April, leaving the capital club without one of their key attackers.

Also absent are James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur.

However, Frank did get some positive news on the injury front, with Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie returning to the squad on Saturday.