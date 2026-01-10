Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils line up 'club-record move' for Bruno Fernandes replacement

By Matt Law | 10 Jan 2026 15:17

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a blockbuster move for Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer during this summer's transfer window.

Palmer, 23, has scored 47 goals and registered 29 assists in 109 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since making the move from Manchester City in the summer of 2023.

The England international signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge in August 2024, with his current terms running until June 2033.

However, there has recently been speculation surrounding the Englishman's future, with Chelsea thought to be willing to sell him for the right price at the end of the campaign.

According to FootballTransfers, Man United are long-term admirers of Palmer, and the Red Devils are ready to make a big-money move for the attacker this summer.

© Imago

Man Utd 'lining up' big-money offer for Chelsea's Palmer

The report claims that any move is likely to be a club-record for Man United in terms of a transfer fee, with Chelsea wanting in excess of £90m.

Paul Pogba cost Man United in the region of £89m from Juventus in the summer of 2016, and that remains the transfer record for the 20-time English champions.

Chelsea paid an initial £40m for Palmer in 2023, and there is no question that the Blues will want at least double that figure considering the playmaker's development.

Palmer has had a frustrating 2025-26 campaign to date due to injury problems, only managing four goals in 12 appearances, while he has not registered an assist this term.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Palmer could arrive at Man Utd as Fernandes replacement

Bruno Fernandes' future beyond the end of this season is unclear, with the Portugal international expected to give serious consideration to leaving Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils captain has again been in impressive form this season, scoring five goals and registering eight assists in 19 appearances, but his future had been the subject of debate even before Ruben Amorim's departure from Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old is believed to be looking for a fresh challenge at this stage of his career, and Palmer could allegedly be brought to Man United as a direct replacement for the Portuguese.